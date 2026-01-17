RANGERS (20-22-6) at FLYERS (22-16-8)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras — Noah Cates — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Denver Barkey
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Jamie Drysdale — Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Fox, a defenseman, and Shesterkin, a goalie, each skated before practice Friday but neither is expected to play Saturday. … Vaakanainen, who had been scratched the previous four games, is expected to replace Soucy; the defenseman will not play because of personal reasons. … Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday but it’s unlikely the defenseman will play. … Kolosov will make his second start of the season; he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and made 16 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that night. … Brink skated Saturday before the game and coach Rick Tocchet said the forward could play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. … Vladar is day to day; Tocchet said the goalie could travel with the team on its three-game road trip, which starts at Vegas on Monday. … Ristolainen will not be on the road trip; Tocchet said the defenseman could be out at least another week.