RANGERS (20-22-6) at FLYERS (22-16-8)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras — Noah Cates — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Denver Barkey

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale — Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Fox, a defenseman, and Shesterkin, a goalie, each skated before practice Friday but neither is expected to play Saturday. … Vaakanainen, who had been scratched the previous four games, is expected to replace Soucy; the defenseman will not play because of personal reasons. … Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday but it’s unlikely the defenseman will play. … Kolosov will make his second start of the season; he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and made 16 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that night. … Brink skated Saturday before the game and coach Rick Tocchet said the forward could play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. … Vladar is day to day; Tocchet said the goalie could travel with the team on its three-game road trip, which starts at Vegas on Monday. … Ristolainen will not be on the road trip; Tocchet said the defenseman could be out at least another week.



