The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced Friendly’s Ice Cream is recalling select tubs of its Vanilla Bean ice cream after it was discovered that some of them mistakenly contained Cookies & Cream ice cream. Due to the packaging error, the product failed to declare the presence of soy and wheat allergens. Individuals with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients could experience severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

How To Identify the Recalled Friendly’s Ice Cream

The recall was initiated after a limited quantity of Cookies & Cream ice cream were discovered to be mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons with a Cookies & Cream ice cream lid.

This recall affects 324 cartons of 48 fluid-ounce Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream distributed in three states: Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. To determine if you have the recalled product, check to see if the lid is a Cookies & Cream lid and has a “Best By” date of Nov. 26, 2025.

You can also find product images on the FDA website. At this time, no other Friendly’s products are impacted by this recall.

What To Do if You Have the Recalled Ice Cream

If you have soy or wheat allergies or sensitivities, you should not consume the recalled Friendly’s ice cream, as it can cause serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions. Instead, throw the ice cream away or return it to the original place of purchase for a full refund. Even if you do not have an allergy and wish to have the Vanilla Bean ice cream you intended to purchase, you are entitled to a refund or replacement.

Although there have been no reports of illness at this time, anyone with concerns or questions can contact Friendly’s directly at 800-587-2259.