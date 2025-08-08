Washington Commanders quarterbacks Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman have bonded off the field throughout this offseason. The trio quarterbacks notably attended a Washington Capitals game, where Hartman – to the joy of fans – chugged a beer.

Friday night, their bond was on full display once again. Daniels teased Hartman as he walked into the stadium in a blue sport coat and slacks ahead of the preseason opener.

“Hey, it’s Sam Hartman everybody,” Daniels said as he walked through the hallway in a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts. “GQ. GQ.”

Daniels and Hartman both arrived in Washington last year. Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU, and he turned in a season to remember as he won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, while adding 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Hartman, meanwhile, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent. He inked a reserve/futures deal this offseason, signaling his return to the franchise in 2025.

Hartman played six years of college football, starting with five at Wake Forest – where he became the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns – before one season at Notre Dame in 2023. With the Fighting Irish, he threw for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Jayden Daniels is not expected to play Friday night against the New England Patriots, and with Mariota down with a leg injury, Hartman is expected to start. He and Josh Johnson are set to split reps during the matchup.

The Commanders put together a strong first season under Dan Quinn in 2024 en route to an NFC Championship appearance. Washington also made some notable moves this offseason, landing wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the franchise is facing one important question at the position.

Terry McLaurin has been searching for a new contract this offseason and requested a trade late last month. No deal has come together, but Quinn said he thinks the situation will get settled at some point.

“We love Terry, really glad he’s here. Hopefully he’s out there practicing soon,” Quinn told reporters last week. “And we also understand there’s a business side of this thing. There are things that Adam (Peters) his side, Terry and his reps are working through. We recognize both are happening.