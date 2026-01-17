This year, as with last year, Aston Villa are eyeing the January market to bolster their forward line. For Marcus Rashford in 2025, read Tammy Abraham in 2026. Roma own his registration, though he is now on loan at Besiktas. He was a fan favourite when on loan from Chelsea in Villa’s Championship days, so such a move would be something of a homecoming. Another Villa target is Dani Ceballos, the midfielder once of Arsenal, and a useful Real Madrid squad player for years now.

To compound Crystal Palace’s FA Cup misery, and the unsettling tidings on Oliver Glasner’s future, there’s the rumour that Jean-Philippe Mateta is a target for Juventus.

He fought his way back into Ruben Amorim’s reckoning but now there is fresh doubt over Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future. There are a few takers, too, should he fancy a move in January. And all in Serie A, with Napoli, Inter and Fiorentina thinking he can do some damage. United are said to be considering Nottingham Forest’s Murillo as a permanent option. With Michael Carrick in situ for now, there’s talk he may move for Hayden Hackney, one of his best players when they were working together at Middlesbrough. Tottenham also fancy Hackney, and much may depend on whether Kobbie Mainoo is restored to the United midfield. Napoli would fancy a loan move for him.

A long-term United midfield project is Carlos Baleba, back at Brighton after the Africa Cup of Nations, and the subject of interest last summer.

There’s been wild talk Chelsea might sign a senior defender, rather than a youngster, and the player linked is Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi. Can the Cherries really be selling another asset? Money may well dictate that they have to. That’s a January move but there’s speculation in France that Enzo Fernández may fancy joining Paris Saint-Germain as he is not happy Enzo Maresca was removed so unceremoniously.

Another Chelsea player on the move may be Filip Jörgensen, the keeper who has lost out to Robert Sánchez, and West Ham fancy him as one of their potential saviours in their battle against relegation. Further Hammers targets are Bobby Thomas, Coventry’s central defender, Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle and Bright Arrey-Mbi of Braga.

To continue the midfielders on the move theme, that Bernardo Silva, one of the very best players of the Manchester City golden era, is out of contract, has alerted a few suitors. Galatasaray, Napoli and Juventus are linked and the Saudi Pro League is a further option.

And James Tavernier, Rangers’ skipper, may be set for a move to work with Rafa Benítez, who now coaches Panathinaikos.