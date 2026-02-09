GAME DAY | Team USA Takes On Switzerland at 2026 Olympic Winter Games

KNIGHT TIES U.S. OLYMPIC GOAL RECORD
Forward Hilary Knight’s second period goal against Finland on Saturday marked her 14th career Olympic score, tying the American record for goals at the Olympics. Natalie Darwitz and Katie King also have 14 career Olympic goals.
FIRST OLYMPIC GOALS FOR KELLER, MURPHY, HEISE
Megan Keller, Taylor Heise and Abbey Murphy tallied goals in Saturday’s victory. It marked all three’s first Olympic goal.
FIRST OLYMPIC POINT FOR HARVEY
Defender Caroline Harvey recorded an assist on Team USA’s fifth goal against Finland, marking her first Olympic point.
FIRST OLYMPIC SHUTOUT FOR FRANKEL
Goaltender Aerin Frankel posted 11 saves in net during Thursday’s game, marking her first career Olympic shutout.