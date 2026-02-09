Preview: Villarreal vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Villarreal and Espanyol will both be looking to return to winning ways when the pair lock horns in Spain’s top flight on Monday evening.

The Yellow Submarine are currently fourth in the La Liga table, three points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Espanyol are sixth, one point ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Villarreal have a record of 13 wins, three draws and five defeats from their 21 La Liga matches this season, with a total of 42 points leaving them in fourth, seven points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis and only three points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Yellow Submarine have been impressive at home this season, picking up 25 points from 11 matches, but Espanyol have been one of the strongest teams on their travels in La Liga this term, with the Catalan team picking up 15 points from 10 matches.

Marcelino‘s side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, and they have actually lost four of their last five matches in all competitions during a disappointing run.

Villarreal have lost two of their last three league games, while they have not triumphed at home since January 10, so it has been a difficult period for the club.

The Yellow Submarine have actually won their last six matches against Espanyol, while they are unbeaten against the Catalan team since January 2020.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Espanyol have performed above expectations this season, picking up 34 points from 22 matches to sit sixth in the table, one point ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Manolo Gonzalez‘s side are only one point behind fifth-placed Real Betis, meanwhile, and it would be a stunning achievement if European football was secured for next season.

The White and Blues will enter this match off the back of three straight losses to Girona, Valencia and Alaves, while they have lost four of their last five in the league.

Espanyol have actually not triumphed in Spain’s top flight since a 2-1 success over Athletic Bilbao on December 22, so it has been a difficult start to 2026.

Gonzalez’s team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal in the reverse match earlier this season, while it was 1-0 to the Yellow Submarine in the corresponding game in 2024-25.

Villarreal La Liga form:

LWWLLD

Villarreal form (all competitions):

WLLLLD

Espanyol La Liga form:

WLDLLL

Team News

© Imago

Villarreal will be without the services of Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes, Willy Kambwala and Juan Foyth on Monday through injury, while Alfonso Pedraza is suspended, having picked up a milestone yellow card in the draw with Osasuna.

Ayoze Perez, Alfon Gonzalez and Thomas Partey face late fitness tests, meanwhile, so Villarreal could be missing eight players for Monday’s game.

Gerard Moreno scored twice against Osasuna and will feature in the final third of the field, while the experienced Dani Parejo should continue in midfield.

As for Espanyol, Javi Puado remains a long-term absentee, while Ramon Terrats and Carlos Romero, who are both on loan from Villarreal, cannot face their parent club.

Pere Milla is Espanyol’s leading goalscorer this season, scoring six times in 20 appearances, and the 33-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for Roberto Fernandez, who has five goals and three assists in 24 appearances for the club during the current campaign.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Pepe, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Mikautadze

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Salinas; Lozano, Zarate; Dolan, Exposito, Milla; Fernandez

We say: Villarreal 1-1 Espanyol







Neither side has been in good form of late, and this is a very important game for both teams, so it could be a cagey affair, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

