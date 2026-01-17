SEASON SERIES
This is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Flames. New York is 1-0-1 against Calgary on the road in the last two seasons, with both games decided in a shootout.
The second contest between the two squads will be on Mar. 14 at UBS Arena.
FLAMES NOTES
Calgary is entering Saturday’s contest coming off a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. None of their three tallies came at even strength on Thursday night. The Flames are beginning a five-game homestand fresh off a a five-game road trip. They have won two of their last seven outings.
Calgary began their season 5-12-3 (13 points) and last in the Pacific Division. Since then, they have gone 14-10-1 (42 points) but only jumped one spot to seventh in the Division.
Mikael Backlund recorded points 30 and 31 on the season with a goal and an assist in the win against the Blackhawks. His shorthanded game-winning goal on Thursday night was Calgary’s seventh shorthanded tally of the season, which is tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most in the NHL this year. Backlund leads the Flames with five points (2G, 3A) in their last three games.
Connor Zary enters Saturday’s contest on a team-high four-game point streak, with five points (2G, 3A) in that stretch. The third-year centerman has 18 points (8G, 10A) in 45 games this season.
Blake Coleman was placed on the injury reserve (IR) on Tuesday and will be out against the Islanders. Coleman suffered the injury in Calgary’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 8 and hasn’t played in a game since. Coleman has 21 points (13G, 8A) ties him with Jonathan Huberdeau for the sixth-most on the team this season.
Calgary owns the 27th ranked power-play percentage in the NHL at 15.6% this season, but have capitalized on the man-advantage in each of their last two games, including going 3-for-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.