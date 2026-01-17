play

Thursday night without football.

That is going to be the reality for about eight months now, as the NFL season winds down. Football fans have become comfortable with cozying up on the couch to watch the Thursday night contests for 17 straight weeks, something that has now come to an end.

Amazon Prime’s watch has ended until the fall after they had the privilege of bringing fans “Thursday Night Football” contests and a wild-card weekend game.

This season featured Amazon’s biggest slate yet, including another Black Friday game, and ended on Christmas when the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Here’s what to know about “Thursday Night Football” and the divisional round schedule.

Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight?

There is no “Thursday Night Football” game in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” slate wrapped up with the Broncos defeating the Chiefs on Christmas, 20-13. Prime Video enjoyed another postseason contest this season, streaming the wild-card weekend clash in which the Chicago Bears pulled off an improbable 18-point comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.

They are now done for the season entirely and won’t return to NFL coverage until “Thursday Night Football” returns in Sept. 2026.

Thursday Night Football schedule, recap

Here’s a look back at the full slate of Thursday night games this year. This list includes Thursday games in Week 1 and the first two contests on Christmas, which were not part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” package of games:

NFL divisional round schedule

Saturday, Jan 17

Sunday, Jan 18

  • Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
  • Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC



