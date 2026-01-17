NFL stadiums switching from turf to grass fields for 2026 World Cup
Thursday night without football.
That is going to be the reality for about eight months now, as the NFL season winds down. Football fans have become comfortable with cozying up on the couch to watch the Thursday night contests for 17 straight weeks, something that has now come to an end.
Amazon Prime’s watch has ended until the fall after they had the privilege of bringing fans “Thursday Night Football” contests and a wild-card weekend game.
This season featured Amazon’s biggest slate yet, including another Black Friday game, and ended on Christmas when the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
Here’s what to know about “Thursday Night Football” and the divisional round schedule.
Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight?
There is no “Thursday Night Football” game in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” slate wrapped up with the Broncos defeating the Chiefs on Christmas, 20-13. Prime Video enjoyed another postseason contest this season, streaming the wild-card weekend clash in which the Chicago Bears pulled off an improbable 18-point comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.
They are now done for the season entirely and won’t return to NFL coverage until “Thursday Night Football” returns in Sept. 2026.
Thursday Night Football schedule, recap
Here’s a look back at the full slate of Thursday night games this year. This list includes Thursday games in Week 1 and the first two contests on Christmas, which were not part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” package of games:
- Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20
- Week 2: Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 18
- Week 3: Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21
- Week 4: Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20
- Week 5: San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23
- Week 6: New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17
- Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 31
- Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers 37, Minnesota Vikings 10
- Week 9: Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6
- Week 10: Denver Broncos 10, Las Vegas Raiders 7
- Week 11: New England Patriots 27, New York Jets 14
- Week 12: Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 19
- Week 13 (Thanksgiving): Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24; Dallas Cowboys 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28; Cincinnati Bengals 32, Baltimore Ravens 14
- Week 14: Detroit Lions 44, Dallas Cowboys 30
- Week 15: Atlanta Falcons 29, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28
- Week 16: Seattle Seahawks 38, Los Angeles Rams 37
- Week 17 (Christmas): Dallas Cowboys 30, Washington Commanders 23; Minnesota Vikings 23, Detroit Lions 10; Denver Broncos 20, Kansas City Chiefs 13
- Week 18: No Thursday game
NFL divisional round schedule
Saturday, Jan 17
Sunday, Jan 18
- Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
- Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC