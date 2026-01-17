Garena Free Fire Max remains a favourite among battle royale enthusiasts, keeping players hooked with frequent tournaments, exclusive events, and daily in-game rewards. One of the easiest ways to collect free items is through redeem codes, which are released on a regular basis.

These redeem codes are 12-character alphanumeric strings and are valid for a short duration. As each code can be used only once, players are encouraged to redeem them promptly before they expire.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 15th January, 2026

  • FFTILM659TYL
  • FFML9KGFS5LM
  • FFPLZJUDKPTJ
  • FFGYBGD8H1H4
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • FF2VC3DENRF5
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FF10JA1YZNYN
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFPLOJEUFHSI
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes (15 January 2026)

  • Visit the official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in using one of your game-linked accounts (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter)
  • Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the provided text field
  • A confirmation dialogue box will appear
  • Click on ‘OK’ to confirm and claim your rewards

