Unlike the unsettled Western Conference, which has four teams still alive for the final two playoff spots, the Eastern Conference has known its postseason participants for weeks. But the Eastern still has plenty of chaos heading into Decision Day, with ninth place and fourth place separated by only five points. The compressed nature of the table means Nashville, sitting sixth on 54 points, could leap as high as fourth or drop as low as eighth, depending on results around the league.
GEODIS Preview: Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF in final home match of MLS Regular season
