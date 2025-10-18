O Six Kings Slam, torneio amistoso que oferece a maior premiação da temporada 2025 do tênis mundial, terá a final dos sonhos para os organizadores. O número 1 do mundo, Carlos Alcaraz, enfrentará o número 2, Jannik Sinner, neste sábado, às 13h30 (de Brasília), em busca do título e de uma recompensa milionária de 6 milhões de dólares (aproximadamente R$ 32 milhões).
Alcaraz x Sinner na final do Six Kings Slam 2025: horário e onde assistir
