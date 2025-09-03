Google briefly teased or accidently just showed off an unannounced smart speaker at the latest Made by Google event.

During last week’s star-studded Made by Google ’25 event, a 10-second clips wasn’t missed by some eagle-eyed viewers. The event primarily showed off new Pixel phones, smartwatches, the new Pixel Buds 2a and a software update coming the Pixel Buds Pro 2. What wasn’t directly announced was any Nest smart speakers or smart displays.

Google currently sells two smart speakers, the $49 Nest Mini (2nd gen) and a $99 Nest Audio. Being launched in October 2019 and October 2020 respectively, both are long overdue a refresh. Across this year, Gemini has been replacing Google Assistant in all places, including smart speakers and smart displays.

At 15:57 (see above), during a segment featuring Lando Norris and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lando is briefly seen interacting with Gemini Live via an unknown cylindrical smart speaker. The speaker looks in size to be a half way step between the flatter Nest Mini and larger Nest Audio, reminiscent of the Apple HomePod Mini. LEDs can be seen around the bottom of the device to show the speaker is active. There is seemingly no camera or screen as on the Nest Hub smart displays, which could somewhat limit Gemini’s full capabilities.

Android Headlines claims to have received further details on the smart speaker. According to the news outlet, the speaker has a fabric finish and will come in four colors – bright red (unknown official name), ‘Jade’ (light green), ‘Obsidian’ (black), and ‘Porcelain’ (white).

Image Credit: Android Headlines

It will of course be a Gemini-first product, rather than the older devices which were built for Google Assistant. This has all of the usual generative AI benefits, including a more natural voice and fluid coversations with Gemini Live and Learn with Gemini. Android Headlines also reports support for Matter, 360-degree sound, balanced audio and the abilities to setup automations via Gemini. A feature called “Sound Sensing” will be able to detect unusual sounds and send an alert to your phone while you’re away, such as breaking glass and smoke alarms.

The speaker will also reportedly be able to pair with the Google TV Streamer, for spatial surround-sound. We’ve seen a similar feature on Apple’s HomePod and TV. It will be interesting to see whether Google can enable this functionality for third-party TVs that run Google’s TV OS.

It’s currently unclear what the name of the device will be or when it will launch. Based on the inclusion in the event, it’s seemingly close, but not close enough to be announced on stage. Android Headlines predicts either October to capitalize on the holidays or Google will hold off until Spring next year, to launch alongside the expected Pixel 10a. The Nest Hub smart displays are also long overdue an update, last being updated in 2021.