She’s all grown up, and at 19, Matilda Ledger appears to bear a closer resemblance to her late Perth-born father Heath with each passing year.

The teen stepped out for a shopping trip in her native New York City this week, spotted in a black tank top, denim skirt, and red ballet flats, matched with a love heart pendant and golden hoop earrings.

Later she could be seen donning a blue and white sweater while riding a rental Citi-bike, with her long brown locks, akin to her father’s, swirling in the wind.

Born in 2005, Matilda has enjoyed an upbringing largely out of the spotlight following her father’s 2008 death at the age of 28, which was caused by an accidental sleeping pill overdose.

Her mother, American actress Michelle Williams, 44, noted the pair’s physical resemblance even in Matilda’s early years.

Camera Icon Matilda Ledger looks the spitting image of her late father while out shopping in New York. Credit: Media Mode

“I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father,” she said in a statement following Ledger’s death.

In August 2024, the mother and daughter were seen hand-in-hand on the streets of New York, with Matilda’s height on display as she towered over the petite Dying For Sex star.

Camera Icon Matilda Ledger and mum Michelle Williams were spotted hand-in-hand in NYC in August 2024. Credit: Instarphotos/MEDIA-MODE / Instarphotos/MEDIA-MODE

In recent years, following her mother’s 2020 marriage to director Thomas Kail, the teen has become a half-sister to three young siblings.

Williams and Ledger met on the set of Brokeback Mountain, in which they played a lovelorn married couple.

They pair split after a three-year relationship when Matilda was just two years old.