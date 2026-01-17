Gov. DeSantis, first lady announce launch of first carbon ion therapy program in the country to treat cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Thursday the launch of the first carbon ion therapy program in the country to treat cancer.
Gov. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, given that it will be the first hospital in the country to adopt the program.
“This is probably considered the most advanced form of radiation treatment anywhere in the world that has been used, I think very effectively, in Japan, the governor said.
Press play above to watch DeSantis’ full remarks
The governor said this therapy helps target some of the most aggressive and hard-to-treat forms of cancer, especially those that don’t “respond well to traditional radiation.”
DeSantis also highlighted the overall efforts to invest in cancer initiatives across the state.
Casey DeSantis, a cancer survivor, talked about the importance of investing in cancer initiatives like this new program.
“Have courage and stay strong because you can beat it. And look at what the state of Florida is doing to help provide options that are nowhere else in the Western Hemisphere, but right here at the Mayo Clinic and right here in Florida,” the first lady said.
The first patients to receive the new proton therapy are expected to be treated in early 2027, officials said.
Copyright 2026 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.