Tuesday is a Gulf Coast Weather Impact Day as we track rounds of storms. Gulf Coast Weather Impact Days are for when times of disruptive weather are expected in our area, making the forecast more unsettled than just a routine weather day.The troublemaker, so to speak, is an area of low pressure in the Gulf and a stalled boundary to our north, driving in more moisture to our region. Pockets of rain and storms will be possible at any time on Tuesday, but we will also manage to get some dry time in between the downpours.The good news is that the risks of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are low. The main issue we may see at times on Tuesday is flooding.The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has highlighted all of South Florida as an area to watch for isolated flooding Tuesday.Areas with the best chance of isolated flooding Tuesday include communities that see multiple rounds of heavy rain during the day and spots that have seen significant rainfall recently.In the last two days, some parts of coastal Lee County, from Sanibel Island to Bonita Springs, have received between 2 and 4 inches of rain.Parts of southwest Collier County between Naples and Marco Island have also picked up between 2 and 4 inches of rain in the past two days.The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

and Meteorologist Caroline Castora on Facebook and X

and Meteorologist Jim Dickey on Facebook and X

and Meteorologist Jason Dunning on Facebook and X

and Meteorologist Rob Duns on Facebook and X

and Meteorologist Lauren Hope on Facebook and X

and Meteorologist Raphael Tavernier on Facebook and X DOWNLOAD the free Gulf Coast News app for your latest breaking news and weather alerts. And check out the Very Local Gulf Coast app to stream news, entertainment and original programming on your TV.





