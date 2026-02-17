Yannick Hanfmann (No. 90 ranking) will take on Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (No. 207) in the Round of 32 of the Rio Open presented by Claro on Monday, February 16.
Hanfmann has -325 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Reis Da Silva (+240).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 2:36 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva matchup info
- Tournament: Rio Open presented by Claro
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, February 16
- Court Surface: Clay
Hanfmann vs. Reis Da Silva Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Hanfmann has a 76.5% to win.
Hanfmann vs. Reis Da Silva Betting Odds
- Hanfmann’s odds to win match: -325
- Reis Da Silva’s odds to win match: +240
- Hanfmann’s odds to win tournament: +3300
- Reis Da Silva’s odds to win tournament: +8000
Hanfmann vs. Reis Da Silva matchup performance & stats
- Hanfmann is 10-8 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- Hanfmann has won 72.2% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 30.9% of his return games.
- On clay over the past year, Hanfmann has converted 56 of 156 break points (35.9%).
- In the the Australian Open, Hanfmann’s last tournament, he was beaten 6-7, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on January 20 in the Round of 64.
- Reis Da Silva was eliminated in the Qualification Round 1 of his last tournament (the Australian Open) on January 11, when he lost 2-6, 4-6 to Henrique Rocha.