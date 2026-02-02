Harry Styles Perfects the Shirtless Blazer at the 2026 Grammys

Talk about an end-of-the-night treat! As the 2026 Grammys broadcast came to a close on Sunday evening, Harry Styles emerged on the main stage to present the album of the year award to Bad Bunny (for his amazing record DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS). And while Styles may have skipped the red carpet—and a performance of his new single, “Aperture,” from his recently announced next album—the singer did make sure to at least deliver a memorable fashion serve.
Styled by Harry Lambert, Styles slipped into a custom Dior look from Jonathan Anderson, similar to ones we saw in Anderson’s recent fall 2026 menswear show. Styles wore a nipped-waist, gray Bar jacket with black lapels sans chemise—a very heartthrob-pop star move—paired with a pair of straight-leg jeans, just as it was styled in Paris. Instead of your standard dress shoes, Styles finished the look with a perfect pair of minty-green ballet flats with bowed laces.
At past Grammys, Styles has leaned heavily into theatrical and glitzy style. (Remember his furry Gucci boa?) But his new-Dior vibe this year felt fresh and unexpectedly cool—a more casual approach to awards season dressing, though still refined. Will this be the fashion direction of his Together, Together Tour later this year? If so, we are in for a fashion treat, folks.