ATP Tour

‘He has to sweat’ — Can Zverev rise to Alcaraz’s SF challenge at Australian Open?

World No. 1, who is chasing the Career Grand Slam, faces last year’s Melbourne finalist

January 29, 2026

2026 Peter Staples Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are tied at 6-6 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

By Jerome Coombe

At an Australian Open where the stakes stretch beyond a place in the final, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev collide in Friday’s semi-final with vastly different milestones in sight, and their Lexus ATP Head2Head rivalry finely balanced at 6–6.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, is chasing his first Australian Open title, with which he would complete the Career Grand Slam, while for Zverev — a three-time major finalist and last year’s runner-up in Melbourne — the stakes centre on a long-awaited maiden Slam trophy.

Their clash is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time / 10:30 p.m. EST inside Rod Laver Arena.

🎾Alcaraz vs Zverev🧐 Our comparison shows the players data when playing against each other on the ATP Tour, with how they perform against their 52-week averages📊#TennisInsights | @atptour pic.twitter.com/eSHuWg8Ieq — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) January 29, 2026

Their paths to the semi-finals reflect that contrast. Zverev has been repeatedly tested, dropping a set in four of five matches, while Alcaraz has been clinical throughout, reaching his fourth straight major semi-final — and first in Melbourne — without dropping a set. Alcaraz has since closely tracked both Zverev’s level and the toll required to sustain it.

“I’ve watched his matches through the tournament,” Alcaraz said of Zverev. “It’s impressive the level he’s been playing so far, so it’s going to be a great battle. I know that he’s serving pretty well. He’s playing really solid and aggressive when he can in the rallies from the baseline.

“I will be ready, for sure. I’m excited about playing him here [at the] AO in a semi-final. I know what I have to do. I will be well prepared for that match. If he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot.”

Alcaraz’s quarter-final win over Alex de Minaur showcased his growing control in Melbourne, lifting his intensity after a tight opening set through heavier ball striking and disciplined aggression. These are traits he will again rely on to drag Zverev into physical exchanges.

Zverev’s run has been powered by his serve. Against Learner Tien, he struck 24 aces and used his first strike to shorten points, a pattern that has defined his tournament and will be central if he is to avoid extended rallies.

The semi-final may hinge on whether Alcaraz can stretch Zverev and prolong exchanges, or whether Zverev can impose his serve and draw on his experience at this stage in Melbourne — including last year’s final — in a setting that remains new territory for Alcaraz at the Australian Open.

“I actually feel like top players feel the most pressure in the beginning, not having an early exit,” Zverev said before he knew the outcome of Alcaraz and De Minaur’s quarter-final. “Now, whoever I’m going to play in the semis, Carlos or Alex, they’re great players. You just are looking forward to a fantastic match. That’s what you are looking forward to.

“Of course, in my case, I’m still chasing that desired Slam. I still want to achieve that, but I also want to enjoy my tennis. Right now I’m doing that, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

With history beckoning on both sides, a rivalry locked at 6–6, and contrasting strengths poised to collide, this Australian Open semi-final shapes as a test of strategy, stamina and nerve.