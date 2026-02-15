Here are the roads that will be closed on Sunday during the 2026 Austin Marathon

The race kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — Runners are preparing to hit the streets on Sunday for the 2026 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K.
The 26.2-mile run is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and will last into the afternoon. It will cause numerous road closures throughout Austin as runners make their way through the city.
The race starts at Congress Avenue and East Cesar Chavez Street and ends near Congress and Ninth Street. A map of the course can be found here.
Road closures
Over two dozen roads across the city will be closed at various points throughout the day on Sunday as the marathon progresses.
Below are all the streets and cross streets that will close, along with the mile markers each road represents and the times when they are scheduled to reopen.
- Mile marker 0: Congress Ave. and Cesar Chavez St., road closes at 3 a.m., cross street closes at 3 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m.
- Mile marker 1: S. Congress Ave. and Gibson St., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 5 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.
- Mile marker 2: S. Congress Ave. and Oltorf St., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 7 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.
- Mile marker 3: S. Congress Ave. and Ben White Blvd., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 7 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 9:30 a.m.
- Mile marker 4: S. First St. and Lightsey Rd., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 7:15 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 9:45 a.m.
- Mile marker 5: S. First St. and W. Mary St., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 7:15 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m.
- Mile marker 6: S. First St. and Riverside Dr., closes at 5 a.m., cross street closes at 7:15 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 10:15 a.m.
- Mile marker 7: W. Cesar Chavez St. and Lamar Blvd., closes at 5 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 10:30 a.m.
- Mile marker 8: Stephen F. Austin Dr. and Atlanta St., closes at 5 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 10:45 a.m.
- Mile marker 9: Lake Austin Blvd. and Jasper, closes at 5 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:00 AM
- Mile marker 10: Enfield Rd. and Pecos St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 7:45 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:15 a.m.
- Mile marker 11: Enfield Rd. and Winstead Ln., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 7:50 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:30 a.m.
- Mile marker 12: 15th St. and Lamar Blvd., closes at 6 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:45 a.m.
- Mile marker 13: Guadalupe St. and W. 23rd St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:05 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m.
- Mile marker 14: Guadalupe St. and W. 33rd St., closes at 6:00 a.m., cross street closes at 8:10 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:15 a.m.
- Mile marker 15: Speedway and W. 42nd St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:15 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:30 a.m.
- Mile marker 16: Red River St. and Park Blvd., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:20 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 11:45 a.m.
- Mile marker 17: Duval St. and E. 33rd St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:25 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m.
- Mile marker 18: E. Dean Keeton St. and Red River St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:30 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 12:15 p.m.
- Mile marker 19: Chicon St. and E. 13th St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:30 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 12:30 p.m.
- Mile marker 20: N. Pleasant Valley Rd. and Webberville Rd., closes at 6 a.m. cross street closes at 8:30 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 12:45 p.m.
- Mile marker 21: Tillery St. and Goodwin Ave., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:45 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m.
- Mile marker 22: E. 5th St. and Allen St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:45 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 1:15 p.m.
- Mile marker 23: E. Cesar Chavez St. and Tillery St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 8:50 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 1:30 p.m.
- Mile marker 24: E. Cesar Chavez St. and Caney St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 9a.m., scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m.
- Mile marker 25: Waller St. and E. 5th St., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 9 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m.
- Mile marker 26: 11th St. and San Jacinto Blvd., closes at 6 a.m., cross street closes at 5 a.m., scheduled to reopen at 2:30 p.m.
Additional information about the marathon, including the full schedule, can be found here.