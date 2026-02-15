India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: India-A brushed aside Pakistan with a dominant display in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Highlights: One-way carnage in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Pakistan not able to land a scratch on India as Radha Yadav’s team dominate from the first ball right through to the last. Wickets falling in every stage of the innings, and no partnerships able to find their footing. Chasing 94, it was easy work for India, made easier by Vrinda Dinesh blasting 55*(29) to chase the target down in 10.1 overs.
While India’s men’s team prepares for their much-awaited clash against neighbours and rivals Pakistan today evening, the rising stars and next generation of the women’s sport has their own battles to fight.
The Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok will play host to another India vs Pakistan encounter today, as a team captained by Radha Yadav faces off against Hafsa Khalid’s Pakistan. This will be a key grudge match, but one that is also crucial for the story of the tournament.
India enter this match off an opening loss against the UAE, which has truly put the cat amongst the pigeons for a unit which would have been considered amongst the favourites. Suddenly, India A are fighting for survival, with a win against Pakistan needed to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan A themselves were off to a winning start against Nepal, and are in a solid position – but they know they can’t take things lightly in this tournament, with UAE’s senior side now a dangerous proposition in the group.
Radha Yadav’s team includes breakout stars from the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League, including Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma, both of whom were amongst candidates for the Emerging Player award this season. Also at Yadav’s disposal will be Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, and Tanuja Kanwar – top quality players on the fringes of the first team, looking to prove a point.
Can India stay alive and challenge Pakistan A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in this 20-over match? It would certainly set the tone for the day.
Playing XIs:
IND A XI: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita
PAK A XI: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Omaima Sohail, Gull Rukh, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Neha Sharmin
While India’s men’s team prepares for their much-awaited clash against neighbours and rivals Pakistan today evening, the rising stars and next generation of the women’s sport has their own battles to fight.
The Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok will play host to another India vs Pakistan encounter today, as a team captained by Radha Yadav faces off against Hafsa Khalid’s Pakistan. This will be a key grudge match, but one that is also crucial for the story of the tournament.
India enter this match off an opening loss against the UAE, which has truly put the cat amongst the pigeons for a unit which would have been considered amongst the favourites. Suddenly, India A are fighting for survival, with a win against Pakistan needed to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan A themselves were off to a winning start against Nepal, and are in a solid position – but they know they can’t take things lightly in this tournament, with UAE’s senior side now a dangerous proposition in the group.
Radha Yadav’s team includes breakout stars from the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League, including Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma, both of whom were amongst candidates for the Emerging Player award this season. Also at Yadav’s disposal will be Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, and Tanuja Kanwar – top quality players on the fringes of the first team, looking to prove a point.
Can India stay alive and challenge Pakistan A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in this 20-over match? It would certainly set the tone for the day.
Playing XIs:
IND A XI: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita
PAK A XI: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Omaima Sohail, Gull Rukh, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Neha Sharmin
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 15, 2026 3:02:10 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Game over! India win by 8 wickets with 59 balls to spare!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Tejal wraps it up! Easy win for India who have dominated right from the off – the toss was the only thing India had go against them. Set up an easy chase of 94, and Vrinda Dinesh’s 55*(29) ensures that the chase was a walk in the park.
Dominant win, and India now in a strong position heading into the last group stage match – a win against Nepal should most likely seal their progress to the semifinals next time around.
Feb 15, 2026 2:53:24 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 50 off 25 deliveries for Vrinda Dinesh!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Excellent knock from Vrinda Dinesh! Has batted incredibly well, scoring at a strike-rate of 200. Ensuring India don’t feel any pressure from the last bit of this chase.
Feb 15, 2026 2:49:41 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Anushka’s innings ends, India 15 away
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Some success for Pakistan as Momina strikes. Anushka is dropped earlier in the over, but doesn’t matter much as a couple of balls later a thickish outside edge loops to the fielder at short third.
24 from Anushka, India only 15 runs away from the win.
Feb 15, 2026 2:47:34 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Some controversy! Vrinda has an argument with PAK wicketkeeper
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Controversial moment as the ball trickles onto the stumps and knocks over the bails, but she’s not happy! She tries to say she was trying to nudge the ball away and was stopped by the Pakistan wicketkeeper’s gloves. Replays show there was certainly contact as the keeper’s gloves made contact with her bat, preventing her from nudging the ball away – and ultimately, it’s given not-out, but a moment of fiestiness!
Feb 15, 2026 2:34:21 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 63/1 after the powerplay! India are almost there
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: What a dominant powerplay! Two-thirds of the total hauled down with the field restrictions in place. Vrinda batting on 36*(15), and Anushka on 21*(20).
Feb 15, 2026 2:25:32 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 15 off the over! India are motoring
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: It’s falling apart for Pakistan! The new bowler Neha fires on down leg-side which the keeper can’t stop, and that’s five free wides.
India now only need 53.
Feb 15, 2026 2:19:23 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Anushka Sharma joins in, pair of boundaries
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Quick start for India as Anushka Sharma too gets a couple fof boundaries. First whipped through the on-side, then poked over the head of the mid-off fielder. Second one if a half-chance, but she hits it well enough.
Feb 15, 2026 2:13:28 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh punches back with pair of boundaries!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: India not interested in taking this target on conservatively. Vrinda Dinesh trying to attack and force the pressure onto Pakistan. First punched through the off-side, and then spinner Anosha is met with a drive down the ground. Two balls later, sweeps hard for four. India getting a move on.
Feb 15, 2026 2:07:27 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Back for the chase – AND IT’S A FIRST-BALL WICKET!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Welcome back for what should be a straightforward chase – but it won’t be with shots like that! Humairaa Kaazi tries a big swipe across the line but it takes a thick top edge high into the sky. It’s a really good catch at the boundary line, safe hands, and Pakistan are alive!
Feb 15, 2026 1:55:59 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 93 all-out! India have waltzed through this first innings
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Minnu Mani finally gets a wicket via stumping, and easily done. It has been them all the way – one small partnership for the 8th wicket, but not enough to score anything of significance.
Pakistan bowled out for 93. Straightforward chase – India won’t want to complicate it.
Feb 15, 2026 1:50:24 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 9 down, Prema has another
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: That’s plumb! The leg-spinner pitches on middle and straightens, once it avoids the edge, that’s out every day of the week.
India trying to keep Pakistan short of 100.
Feb 15, 2026 1:43:06 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Another run-out, 8 down
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Another run that was never on, and another run-out! Anosha not even in the frame as Radha flips the bails off, and India two wickets and four overs away from the end of this innings.
Feb 15, 2026 1:34:06 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 69/7 after 14
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: A couple of quieter overs, in that wickets haven’t fallen. India won’t care too much – this innings isn’t going anywhere at the moment. But Gill now set on 14*(17), key batter here on in.
Feb 15, 2026 1:21:23 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: 7 down! Prema Rawat strikes, PAK falling apart
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Every couple of overs there’s a wicket and the energy has been drained from the body language of the Pakistan players. Waheeda tries to sweep but spoons catching practice to midwicket inside the ring. Soft wicket, and India are close to wrapping this up easily.
Feb 15, 2026 1:13:05 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan hit the first six, but the sixth wicket follows right after!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Even the bright spots not lasting long. Gull from one hand hammers the first six, but a couple of balls later, Radha Yadav takes a simple return catch off her own bowling to send Shawaal back to the hut.
41/6 now.
Feb 15, 2026 1:06:43 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Five down! India have an LBW decision help them out
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Oh, that didn’t look out – looked like it was sliding down leg. But it doesn’t matter because the umpire’s finger goes up and there is no DRS! Just bad to worse for Pakistan as Radha strikes with her first ball, and it’s now 32/5!
Feb 15, 2026 1:02:46 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Powerplay ends on 29/4
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Comprehensively advantage India at the moment. Shawaal has seen 4 wickets fall from the other end, and needs someone to give her a little bit of support.
Spin introduced – here’s Minnu Mani.
Feb 15, 2026 12:54:57 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Bad to worse! It’s 4 down now
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: All over Pakistan! Wicket after wicket after wicket – this time it’s a straight one from Saima that the batter Hafsa Khalid doesn’t get close to. Similar to Saima’s first wicket, breaches the defence and makes a mess of the stumps.
21/4, this match is only going one way at the moment.
Feb 15, 2026 12:48:42 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: AND NOW A RUN-OUT! India are all over Pakistan
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Wickets keep tumbling here early in the powerplay, and this time it is self-inflicted! The batters try to chance a quick single right after the powerplay, but it’s excellent fielding and a direct hit from Anushka Sharma – Eman’s stay only lasts 3 balls, and she has to walk back too!
Suddenly 19/3, and India are ruling the roost.
Feb 15, 2026 12:45:14 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: ANOTHER! This time it’s Jantimani, 2 down
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: India are on top! Omaima never quite got set, and it’s a loose shot as a result, wafting at one outside off-stump. Thin outside edge as she tries to cut, and easily taken by the wicketkeeper.
15/2 now, and India have gotten the start they needed.
Feb 15, 2026 12:42:36 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Shawaal takes positive approach
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: After the early wicket, Shawaal Zulfiqar is positive in her approach. Takes the attack and trying to pick the gaps. A couple of fours for her early on to keep Pakistan ticking along – but India have kept it quiet.
15/1 after 3 overs.
Feb 15, 2026 12:34:40 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: TIMBER! Perfect start, Saima strikes
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: That’s the one! Perfect set-up, going away away away, before having one hold its line through the gate. Yusra Amir’s bat falls across the line and can’t cover the movement, and her stumps are in a mess!
Incredible first over, 2/1.
Feb 15, 2026 12:31:29 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Here we go! Pakistan innings begins
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Off and running. No Nandani Sharma – she had her breakout with Delhi Capitals, but was injured fielding vs the UAE. Saima Thakor with the first over, and a slip in early.
Feb 15, 2026 12:27:50 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Pitch report – same pitch as high-scoring day game
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Same pitch being used as the morning game, which saw 360+ runs score. Should offer plenty of runs through the day, but it’s a used pitch, so might become more difficult in the second half of the day, making for a tricky challenge. India know that this bowling effort will be absolutely key.
Feb 15, 2026 12:19:21 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: India’s playing XI
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score:
IND A XI: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita
Feb 15, 2026 12:07:21 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan win toss and opt to BAT FIRST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: News from Bangkok! Pakistan have won the toss in this crunch encounter, and have opted to bat first. India will chase. Bringing you the team news soon.
Feb 15, 2026 12:05:03 PM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Awaiting news from the toss – UAE beat Nepal
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Still awaiting news from the middle with regards to the toss. The first match of the day is done and dusted – UAE piled on 189 in their innings, and while Nepal gave it a good go in their chase, they ended up short by 18 runs. UAE now well on top in this group, making this match even more significant.
Feb 15, 2026 11:50:07 AM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Radha Yadav captains the Indian team
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Fresh off her hitting the winning runs for RCB in the terrific WPL final a week ago, Radha Yadav gets the chance to lead the Rising Stars team. The 25-year-old has plenty of experience for India internationally, with 89 T20Is and a few ODIs to her name, so comes in as the senior member of the team. Now, she must channel that experience to help her team dig deep and find a result.
Toss in 10 minutes.
Feb 15, 2026 11:35:35 AM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Tournament hosted in Bangkok
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: The tournament represents an incredible opportunity for Thailand, who have gained qualification as hosts. The Terdthai Ground in Bangkok is hosting these matches, and has presented a solid T20 surface and some interesting matches. Runs on offer, but as is plenty for bowlers.
Feb 15, 2026 11:20:52 AM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan started with win vs Nepal
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Polar opposite story for Pakistan A, who faced Nepal and started with a confidence-building win. They posted 137 in the first innings before bowling out their opponents for 107 – a nice, easy 30-run win to get the ball rolling.
Feb 15, 2026 11:10:42 AM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: IND lost their opening match vs UAE
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: For each team, this will be the second of three group stage matches int he tournament. India had an inauspicious start as they lost to UAE – they were only able to score 130/9 in the first innings as the batting struggled to get going, and although the small chase reached the last over, it was always India’s backs to the wall. And now it becomes a fight for survival.
Feb 15, 2026 10:54:07 AM IST
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: A big day in the story of this rivalry today. There is of course the men’s match, but enough and more has been and will be said about that match. For a group of players in bangkok for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, all the focus will be on their own rivalry game, as India A and Pakistan A face off with massive stakes on the line. Stick with us as we approach the start of this match, which is sure to be a cracker.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/