When Molly Qerim announced that she was leaving ESPN’s “First Take,” fans turned to Stephen A. Smith for answers. After months of silence, he has finally provided some insight on what went on behind the scenes.

Qerim started her career at ESPN in 2006 before leaving for stints at CBS and NFL Network. She then returned to the Worldwide Leader in 2015 to become the full-time host of “First Take.” Although she excelled at that role, she suddenly left the network in September.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world,” Qerim wrote. “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

One of Qerim’s former co-workers, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, suggested she left ESPN because she didn’t want to work on an expiring contract.

“I think she precipitated it. … I think, probably, she felt embarrassed,” Russo said, via the New York Post. “I didn’t talk to her about the specifics of why she decided as soon as it was in the Sports Business Journal, but that’s what I’m thinking — that she probably would have felt embarrassed if the world would have thought that she was a lame duck and she was still doing the show. So, that I think that probably had a little something to do with it.”

ESPN’s ‘First Take’ broadcasts live from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium with host Molly Qerim ahead of The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic 2022. Friday, September 02, 2022.

Smith was asked about Qerim’s sudden departure while on “The White House with Michael Irvin.” He said there was an issue that led to her leaving “First Take.”

“Molly decided that she wanted to leave, and she had some issues that I’m not going to discuss,” Smith said. “It wasn’t with me, but she had some issues that was foremost on her mind and she made the decision to abruptly resign. When [her departure] happened, it was incredibly unfortunate. I can tell you that Molly and I worked together for 10 years — I loved Molly. I didn’t want her to leave.”

What’s Molly Qerim up to now?

A few weeks ago, Qerim teamed up with former ESPN star Max Kellerman to cover Zuffa Boxing’s first event in Las Vegas. She also worked alongside Mike Coppinger, reporter Mark Kriegel, and former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver.

Qerim has been fairly quiet since that event for Zuffa Boxing. Perhaps she’ll have a gig lined up for this summer.

As of now though, it’s unclear if Qerim will return to a full-time broadcasting role.

This story was originally published by The Spun on Feb 14, 2026, where it first appeared in the Sports Media section. Add The Spun as a Preferred Source by clicking here.