New movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock

One of these movies is what you should watch tonight.

This weekend’s choices include some theatrical releases coming home, including “Song Sung Blue” and “Predator: Badlands.”

There’s some original streaming fare, too, like Tyler Perry’s Netflix comedy “Joe’s College Road Trip.”

Who’s more of an icon, Neil Diamond or the Predator?

Here are 10 new and notable movies you can stream right now:

Here are 10 new and notable movies you can stream right now:

‘Ella McCay’

Oscar-winning filmmaker James L. Brooks returns to the director’s chair for the first time in 15 years with this feel-good political dramedy. Emma Mackey stars as an idealistic lieutenant governor who gets the top job when her boss (Albert Brooks) heads to Washington for a Cabinet position, but she runs into family issues and some scandal.

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Eternity’

After choking on a pretzel, Larry (Miles Teller) ends up in the afterlife and has to choose an eternity. He decides to wait for his wife of 65 years to show up. But when Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) gets there, she’s also greeted by her first husband, Luke (Callum Turner), who’s been waiting since he died in the Korean War in this tweak of the usual love-triangle rom-com.

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘Honey Bunch’

There’s a cool, stylish 1970s horror vibe to this thriller starring Grace Glowicki as a woman who undergoes an experimental treatment to get her memories back after a car accident with her husband (Ben Petrie). But some strange visions she has keys her into the much weirder stuff really happening.

Where to watch: Shudder

‘Joe’s College Road Trip’

Tyler Perry’s Madea movie-verse expands its spotlight from that elderly lady to her equally feisty and inappropriate 82-year-old brother. Joe (Perry), a brusque former pimp who kinda grows on you, goes on a road trip with naive, nerdy grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) and they help a young prostitute (Amber Reign), brawl with racists, and deep dive into Black history.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Predator: Badlands’

Prepare yourself for an underdog “Predator” tale. Alien warrior Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the runt of his clan, wants to prove himself worthy and travels to a deadly world to seek out an unkillable beast. Along the way, Dek befriends android Thia (Elle Fanning) in an sci-fi adventure that offers a few “Alien” teases and a scintillating cliffhanger.

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Queen of Chess’

Have you been missing “The Queen’s Gambit”? This new Netflix documentary centers on Judit Polgár, the Hungarian schoolgirl and prodigious chess player who took on all comers. The movie examines her success in the male-dominated world and chronicles her matches against fellow grandmaster Garry Kasparov beginning in 1994.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Relationship Goals’

There’s a religious tinge (albeit not overly so) with this romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland as a morning show producer eyeing a key promotion. The company brings in her cheating ex (Method Man) as competition to be showrunner, and they have to team up for a piece about a pastor’s Bible-themed, self-help relationship tome.

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Song Sung Blue’

Kate Hudson definitely earns her best actress Oscar nomination and Hugh Jackman is in total showman mode in this true-life sentimental drama. They play musicians who team up to become a popular Neil Diamond tribute act, and the icon’s songs inspire the couple as they’re forced to weather personal tragedies and professional ups and downs.

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Splitsville’

This wild divorce comedy isn’t your average Valentine’s movie, but that’s a good thing. A gonzo situation inspires Ashley (Adria Arjona) to divorce Carey (Kyle Marvin). Carey turns to married friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (director Michael Angelo Corvino), learns about their open marriage, and a complicated love trapezoid ensues.

Where to watch: Hulu

‘The Wrecking Crew’

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are believable brothers – and have quite the bickering bromance in this fun action flick. The buff pair play estranged Hawaiian siblings who reunite after a decade apart to investigate their private-eye dad’s death, uncover a criminal conspiracy, fight ninjas and leave a trail of destruction and mayhem in their wake.

Where to watch: Prime Video