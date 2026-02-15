FA Cup LIVE: Build-up, team news, scores and live text updates from the fourth round of the FA Cup

Leeds make six changespublished at 11:10 GMT
Birmingham v Leeds (12.00GMT)
Birmingham City XI: Allsop, Oyasi-Samuel, Klarer, Panzo, Wagner, Doyle, Jhon Solis, Vicente, Stansfield, Gray, Priske.
Subs: Beadle, Mayo, Burrell, Neumann, Betteka, Roberts, Kanya, Osman, Ducksch.
Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Okafor, Nmecha.
Subs: Darlow, Bogle, Byram. Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin.
