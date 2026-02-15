WTA Dubai Day 1 Predictions Including Eala vs Baptiste

The final tournament of this year’s Middle East Swing begins at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships with 12 entertaining matches on the slate on day one in the UAE. As ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Linda Noskova vs Ann Li. But who will advance?

WTA Dubai Day 1 Predictions

Dayana Yastremska vs Janice Tjen

Head-to-head: first meeting

Janice Tjen is having a massive challenge replicating what she did last year when she put together a career-best season. She broke into the top 50 and won her maiden WTA title. She’s struggled to push higher-ranked players at this level, having lost five times this season. That inconsistency could point to a confidence gap, and Dayana Yastremska will look to capitalize. The Ukrainian punishes short balls with remarkable efficiency, and if she can limit her unforced errors, expect her to find a way here.

Prediction: Yastremska in 2

Marie Bouzkova vs Elise Mertens

Head-to-head: Bouzkova 2-0 Mertens

Elise Mertens is a former a semifinalist in Dubai, but that was five seasons ago. That said, the Belgian has a consistent force in both singles and doubles and started the new season winning seven out of 10 matches. Marie Bouzkova is a player who will work her socks off in any match and the Czech is a tough opponent to hit through the court when she can retrieve many balls. Bouzkova has the blueprint to beat Mertens (2-0 in the head-to-head), and if she can execute similar tactics, she may well be on her way to a priceless win.

Prediction: Bouzkova in 3

Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez

Head-to-head: Fernandez 2-1 Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova has not particularly enjoyed her visits to this tournament. Her best result is reaching the last 16 and she was knocked out in the second round last year. But the Russian will fancy her chances of progressing into the next round in this match with Leylah Fernandez having endured a dismal start to 2026 with one win from six matches. The Canadian’s two previous losses this swing suggest she’s unlikely to turn it around anytime soon so Samsonova should be relatively comfortable here.

Prediction: Samsonova in 2

Alexandra Eala vs Hailey Baptiste

Head-to-head: Eala 1-0 Baptiste

Alexandra Eala, who has enjoyed quite the fanfare in recent tournaments, and the spotlight will be shining bright again in Dubai. But back-to-back defeats this swing have slightly extinguished expectations where Hailey Baptiste has looked steady if not spectacular in recent weeks. The American also hits a heavier ball than Eala and has generally looked calm under pressure. Admittedly, the American was beaten in qualifying but will relish the opportunity to impress as a lucky loser and might just have the edge here.

Prediction: Baptiste in 3

