“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham has said in a statement addressing his strained relationship with his parents.
Peltz-Beckham, the eldest child of Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham, accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz-Beckham, both before and after their wedding.
“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday.
Speculation had been circulating for months about a feud within the family. The BBC has reached out to Sir David’s and Lady Beckham’s representatives for comment.
The pair have never acknowledged the rift.
The 26-year-old said he had been subject to “endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders”.
He accused his fashion-designer mother of derailing his wedding in 2022, including cancelling making Nicola’s dress “in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress”.
Reports emerged at the time that Nicola, 31, had refused to wear one of Lady Beckham’s designs.
She later told the Times that her mother-in-law had realised her atelier could not finish it in time, denying claims of a feud.
He also accused his mother of “hijacking” their first dance.
“In front of 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he wrote.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
He said he and his wife had chosen to renew their vows in 2025 to create new memories “that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment”.
In his post, Peltz-Beckham also said he and his wife had travelled to London for Sir David’s birthday but were “rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him”.
The pair were absent from Sir David’s 50th birthday party in May and did not post birthday messages online, reigniting rumours of a feud.
“He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” the influencer wrote in a post to his 16 million followers.
He said his father “finally agreed” to meet him but on the condition that his wife was not present, which he called a “slap in the face”, adding that his family then refused to see him on a subsequent trip to Los Angeles.