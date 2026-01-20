IHG's Vignette Collection to debut in India

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Hanu Overseas to introduce its Vignette Collection brand to India with a new hotel planned in Panchkula, in the northern part of Haryana. The property is scheduled to open in early 2026 and will mark the brand’s entry into the Indian market.
Vignette Collection is IHG’s luxury collection that currently consists of 27 hotels as of September 2025.
The new hotel will be located in Panchkula within the Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, an area described as a developing economic hub that forms part of a tri-city cluster alongside Chandigarh and Mohali.
The planned hotel will have 145 rooms including 11 suites. The project is positioned to reflect the Vignette Collection brand ethos, which centers on individuality and a connection to place. The property is expected to include four dining venues consisting of a signature restaurant a lobby lounge and a private dining space. Additional facilities will include a swimming pool spa fitness centre curated retail and parking. The hotel will also offer more than 2,200 square meters of meeting and event space aimed at addressing demand for meetings incentives conferences exhibitions and social events including weddings.
“Introducing Vignette Collection to India is a significant milestone as we expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the country. This move directly responds to the growing segment of discerning travellers seeking deeply personal, locally-rooted experiences. Vignette Collection offers captivating individuality backed by IHG’s global strength and loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards. Panchkula, with its strong year-round demand and economic vitality, presents the perfect landscape for our brand’s entry. We are excited to elevate the hospitality offering here with a truly distinctive luxury experience,” said Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.
“We are proud to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the Vignette Collection brand to India. Panchkula is emerging as a preferred destination for celebrations, retreats and meaningful leisure travel; and we believe this partnership will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region. Our vision is to create a hotel that celebrates its unique identity while offering thoughtfully designed experiences rooted in a strong sense of place,” said Aman Gupta, who is part of the ownership group.
The signing adds to IHG’s development pipeline in the Chandigarh Metropolitan Region. The Panchkula project will join the upcoming Crowne Plaza Chandigarh Zirakpur and Holiday Inn and Suites Chandigarh Zirakpur. Together these developments contribute to IHG’s growing presence in this market and reflect continued investment activity across multiple brand segments in northern India.