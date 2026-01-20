'Last Chance U' coach demands 49ers fire Kyle Shanahan in fiery tirade

The internet personality launched into a profanity-laced tirade on his YouTube show, questioning why the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach was not being discussed as a potential firing candidate.

After the Buffalo Bills announced they have fired head coach Sean McDermott, Jason Brown, host of the YouTube Sports show “The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty,” questioned why Shanahan’s job security has not been questioned following the 41-6 divisional playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“[Bills head coach] Sean McDermott got fired,” Brown said. “We fired John Harbaugh after 19 years. [Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin didn’t want to hear the b–chin and moanin anymore. He said, ‘F–k it, I’m out, too.’ We fired [former Browns and current Falcons head coach Kevin] Stefanski because he got [QB Shedeur] Sanders, a fifth-round quarterback, and they told him you got to play Sanders, and he was like, ‘I’m out.’ We fired nine others. Weirdo [Dolphins head coach Mike] McDaniel is out. Pete Carroll, legend, is gone.

“We got guys just leaving left and right. We got a guy who won the last five games in Atlanta (Raheem Morris). They fired him. You know the guy who’s not f–kin fired, though? The motherf–ker that got belt to a– again with a bus riding quarterback in Brock Purdy, and motherf–kin Mr. Lynch himself, the GM extraordinary who traded off his whole motherf–kin roster, who left the most over-hyped f–king head coach of all time, Kyle Shanahan. Why the f–k isn’t he fired, homey? Why isn’t Kyle Shanahan fired today?”

Brown went on to ask his co-host, Darnell Smith (Big Smitty), why Shanahan got a pass when other coaches are getting fired.

“I’m so tired of the f–king protection of Kyle f–kin Shanahan,” Brown yelled. “It blows my motherf–kin mind. Get rid of this motherf–ker. You two f–kin homeboys, Lynch and Shanahan, sitting here right now holding hands together every day, protected beyond belief. Why are they so f–kin protected? Keep it funky.

“Y’all talk s–t about everybody. Shanahan just gets a pass. F–k all that s–t. F–k the injuries. F–k the injury bullshit.”

“Smitty” would come to the defense of the 49ers’ head coach, reminding Brown that he had previously said Shanahan did an impressive job leading San Francisco to a 12–5 record and could even be a candidate for NFL Coach of the Year.

“Didn’t you just say, a couple of weeks ago, it’s the most impressive job Kyle Shanahan has done as a head coach?” Smith said while trying to mock his co-host’s voice. “Two things can’t be true. You can’t have, on one side, the most impressive job you’ve ever done, and that says a lot when you’ve been to multiple Super Bowls. Then, on the other side, you say take his job away because other people are getting fired.”

The former Independence Pirates head coach, who appeared in seasons three and four of the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” pointed out that the 49ers have had one of the NFL’s best rosters over the past six years but still have no Super Bowl championship to show for it.

“And we’re defending Shanahan today because of all these other variables that y’all want to bring up. The defense of Shanahan in the chat blows my mind,” Brown said. “Y’all want coaches fired every day on this show, but Shanahan keeps getting a pass. What has he done?”

Brown’s rant can be heard below, starting at the 3:01:19 mark.

Since being named the 49ers’ head coach in 2017, Shanahan has an 82-67 record, including five playoff appearances, three NFC Championship appearances, two NFC Championships, and Super Bowl appearances.

Shanahan guided the 49ers to a 12–5 record despite significant injuries to key players, including linebacker Fred Warner and defensive ends Nick Bosa, Tarron Jackson, and Mykel Williams, all of whom landed on injured reserve down the stretch.

Quarterback Brock Purdy missed eight games, and tight end George Kittle missed six games before suffering a torn ACL in the playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty,” whose tagline is “The Realest Sports Show on Planet ERF,” airs live on YouTube at 6 a.m. PST.