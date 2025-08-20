Inter Miami is back in training, preparing for tomorrow’s game against Tigres in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.
Javier Mascherano must prepare the squad for a physical game. The defenders will have to control Angel Correa, the striker who is on fire in the tournament.
Here are two Tigres players that Inter Miami must stop if they want to achieve the semifinals.
Tigres UANL v Puebla – Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MX | Azael Rodriguez/GettyImages
Correa arrived at Tigres on the ninth of July, a little bit less than a month and a half. Since the moment he put his signature on the contract, Correa’s performance is something to admire. During his first six games, the striker scored 5 goals, one for the league and four for the Leagues Cup, according to Sofascore.
Although he doesn’t have a great physical presence, Inter Miami’s center backs should not underestimate the strength and power of the player.
Correa often feints as if looking for a short pass, only to quickly throw off his opponent and play a long ball.
FBL-MEX-TIGRES-AMERICA | JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/GettyImages
The offensive midfielder is the other face of Tigre’s lethal attack. The Argentinian is the creative brain behind every attack. Positioning himself behind the strikers, Brunetta is the first link between the defense and the offense.
He controls the team’s pace, alongside Angel Correa; Juan Brunetta is one of the most remarkable midfielders of the tournament.
His ability to find spaces and passes between lines makes him a dangerous weapon. A weapon Busquets, Bright, De Paul, or any midfielder should take care of.