Is Hunter Henry playing today? Why Patriots TE is off to slow start vs. Texans originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
Hunter Henry has played a pivotal role in the development of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
Advertisement
Henry has been a reliable safety valve for the young signal-caller over the last two seasons, and the veteran tight end posted a career-best 768 yards in 2025.
However, Henry is off to a lackluster start in the divisional round game versus the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Here’s what’s going on.
Is Hunter Henry playing today?
Yes, Henry is active and healthy, and he has been targeted over the first two drives but he wasn’t able to connect with Maye.
The Patriots have only run nine plays over two drives, including a three-and-out on the first one, so there hasn’t been a ton of opportunities for Henry.
Advertisement
Given how important Henry is to the offense, we would suspect it won’t be long before he gets going.