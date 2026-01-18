GameSpot may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and from purchases through links.
A new batch of games has been announced for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, and this month, subscribers can check out nine games in total. Racing and horror are the prevalent themes this month, with titles like Resident Evil Village and Ridge Racer, but for some goofy–and melodramatic–RPG fun, don’t sleep on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
These games will all be available to play, starting January 20. All PS Plus subscribers can also claim new games in January, as Need For Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper will be available until February 2.
