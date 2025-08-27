The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has observed the interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS for the first time. The powerful space telescope trained its infrared vision and its Near-Infrared Spectrograph instrument (NIRspec) on the comet on Aug. 6, 2025.

Discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope, 3I/ATLAS is just the third-ever object found drifting through our solar system that is believed to have originated from around another star. The other two interstellar intruders were 1I/’Oumuamua, discovered in 2017, and 2I/Borisov, detected in 2019.

Source link