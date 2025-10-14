Últimas Notícias: Japan vs. Brazil—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsVW anuncia chegada do novo Taos; veja o que muda no rival do Compassناصر تقوایی، فیلمساز نامدار، درگذشتSemana começa com aproximação de frente fria ao Rio e pancadas de chuva; veja a previsão10 cuidados essenciais com a sua saúdeVeja lista das poucas coisas que foram boas em ‘Vale Tudo’ – 13/10/2025 – Thiago Stivaletti5 tendências de unhas para a primaveraAssassina! Tia Celina tira as joias e vai para cadeia por ter matado Odete RoitmanPrevisão do tempo em Curitiba para terça-feira (14/10)Relatório aponta risco de colapso financeiro e desenha quadro crítico de continuidade – ConvergenciaDigital7 receitas ricas em proteínas para começar bem a semanaXP acende “luz verde” em utilities e inicia cobertura para 3 ações; veja preferidasPowerball drawing for Monday, Oct. 13 delayed by ‘technical problem’confira resultado do sorteio desta segunda-feiraQuem é o marido de Michelle Barros, que se declarou para Shia em A Fazenda 17Resultado Lotofácil 3511: dezenas desta segunda-feiraAutor de ‘Três Graças’ confessa que criou vilã para Grazi Massafera; entendaCentro de Curitiba terá bloqueios de trânsito nesta terçaprojeto de R$ 30 milhões prevê até construção de pista para avaliar veículosWhatsApp terá ferramenta que resume conversassaiba quais foram os números sorteados do concurso 2835 – Loterias – Estadão E-Investidor – As principais notícias do mercado financeiro3 receitas incríveis com leite de coco Flamengo chega a acordo e encaminha renovação de ArrascaetaComo o Papel do Professor Evolui na Era Digital?Homem que furtou cadela pitbull e praticou zoofilia é preso preventivamente a pedido do MPPR em Laranjeiras do SulConfira como fica o tempo em Colombo nesta terça-feira (14/10)Onde Assistir, Horário e Escalações 13/10Símbolo da fibromialgia pode ser inserido em placas do ParanáPaula Fernandes promete show inesquecível em CuritibaVeja seleções que podem se classificar à Copa do Mundo de 2026 nesta segunda-feiraDemanda por cuidadores escolares cresce com a inclusão de crianças com necessidades especiaisPaís estreante na Copa do Mundo de 2026 fala portuguêsSarkozy começa a cumprir pena na prisão no dia 21 – 13/10/2025 – MundoA partir de ação civil do Ministério Público do Paraná, Judiciário determina suspensão de comercialização de loteamento irregular na zona rural de IbiporãSkycop ou Reivindicação por Conta Própria: Qual é a Melhor Opção para Solicitar Indenização de Voo?Criolo chega a Curitiba com turnê comemorativa dos seus 50 anosIslândia x França nas Eliminatórias da Copa: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalaçãoIf You’d Invested $10,000 in D-Wave Quantum Stock (QBTS) a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have TodayEm Teixeira Soares, homem alcoolizado que fez ultrapassagem proibida em ponte e causou três mortes é condenado a quase 10 anos de prisãoPublicado Edital de Abertura do Concurso Público de Ingresso na Carreira de Delegado de Polícia3 decretos proféticos poderosos para atrair dinheiroOposição quer derrubar decreto de Lula que beneficia Janja no governoProfessor de música se torna pesadelo de família em Pinhaisonde assistir, escalações e arbitragemsol volta, mas por pouco tempoBrava (BRAV3) prevê impacto de 3.500 boed com interdição parcial da Bacia PotiguarMPPR denuncia cerealista que aplicou golpes contra 120 produtores rurais em Campo Bonito, e obteve enriquecimento ilícito de R$ 20,3 milhõesNovo supermercado em bairro de Curitiba tem data de inauguraçãoPreview: Uzbekistan vs Uruguay – prediction, team news, lineups2 dead after small plane crashes near Fort Worth’s Hicks AirfieldMega leilão da Receita tem smartphones por R$ 150 e carro por R$ 2.500Trump says ‘war is over’ in Gaza as he flies to Israel for release of hostagesFilha de criação é indenizada por trabalhar como doméstica sem registroEm missa com presença de Alckmin, arcebispo de Aparecida pede que ‘eleitos pelo povo votem leis favoráveis aos pobres’GDF antecipa ponto facultativo do Dia do Servidor Público para 27 de outubroalerta de tempestade atinge 71 cidades de MS nesse domingo, 12NBA insider drops a major hint about the Chicago Bulls’ next potential moveATP Almaty Day 1 Predictions Including Tomic vs MoutetDudu muda indicação em A Fazenda 17; saiba quem está na mira do peão · Notícias da TVReféns israelenses são libertados pelo Hamas após 738 dias em cativeiro na Faixa de GazaMonstro: A História de Ed Gein: Ryan Murphy rebate crítica – 12/10/2025 – Cinema e SériesDia das Crianças da Metrocard tem ação especial em Fazenda Rio GrandeMike Dunleavy addresses Steve Kerr’s uncertain Warriors future – NBC Sports Bay Area & Californiavai faltar luz em 480 imóveis nesta segunda e terçaGiannis Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks beat Bulls 127-121Ruas de bairro de Curitiba foram planejadas pra formar bandeira do BrasilAna Castela e Zé Felipe trocam primeiro beijo em público – 12/10/2025 – CelebridadesCWBurger Fest retorna ao calendário de Curitiba com 50 participantesprevisão para os signos de 13 a 19 de outubro de 2025Curitiba tem novos casos suspeitos de intoxicação por metanolVeja quais os clubes conquistaram acesso para Série B em 2026Memphis ganha bandeirão, bate novo recorde e põe Holanda perto da CopaBella Campos se despede de Maria de Fátima e estreia novo visual; veja49ers vs. Buccaneers Performance PreviewCuritiba tem menor índice de pais ausentes entre as capitaisdónde ver el partido gratis y en vivoIncêndio em Curitiba deixa moradores presos em apartamento; 8 feridosPadre morre na região de Curitiba após celebrar missa de domingoCopa do Mundo 2026: Quem pode se classificar nesta Data Fifa?Pais podem responder por “exploração” infantil na internet, diz MPTMorre Diane Keaton, atriz vencedora do Oscar, aos 79 anosAldosivi quiere salir del último lugar ante HuracánNFL: How Denver Broncos can use running game to end Kansas City Chiefs reign in AFC West8 orações para o Dia de Nossa Senhora Aparecida‘Yellowjackets’ to End With Season 4 at Showtime, Paramount+ Premium7 receitas de Dia das Crianças para fazer na air fryerTickets still on sale – be there for LFC Women v Manchester City todayNovo alerta laranja põe Curitiba em risco de fortes tempestadesDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson; Comic Cristela Alonzo : NPRFilme brasileiro está entre favoritos ao Oscar de revista americanaNYCC 2025: Marvel Television’s ‘VisionQuest’ Concludes the Trilogy That Started with ‘WandaVision’Horóscopo do dia: previsão para os 12 signos em 12/10/2025Que horas estreia One Punch Man Temporada 3? Veja calendário de lançamentoJenna Bush Hager Issues “PSA” While Discussing “Getting High School Drunk” With Willie Geist: “I Meant College”Tarot semanal: previsão para os signos de 13 a 19 de outubro de 2025Sabalenka beaten in epic Wuhan semi-final by PegulaJessica Pegula derrota Aryna Sabalenka e vai decidir o WTA 1000 de Wuhan contra Coco Gauffo que acontece com Nihal, Osman e EnginMaryam Sanda: Full list of beneficiaries of Tinubu presidential pardonMaryam Sanda granted presidential pardon by Tinubu