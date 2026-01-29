Jason Momoa In Action In New Clip

Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: dave bautista, jason momoa, The Wrecking Crew

Jason Momoa is action in a new clip from The Wrecking Crew, his new action film co-starring Dave Bautista.

▶” style=”border: 0px;” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; fullscreen;” loading=”lazy” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/l6YNefjmRyA?feature=oembed” title=”Youtube Video”>

The Wrecking Crew is a new action film starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. It releases January 28, unfortunately, not in theaters but instead on Prime Video. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, and Morena Baccarin. Jonathan Tropper wrote the script, which instantly piques my interest. Why are they skipping theaters in the doldrums of January and February, when they may have had a real shot at making a buck or two off this? That’s a mystery. In this new clip above, you get a feeling for the action in the film, with Momoa in close-quarters combat. Wonder if this is what we can expect from his performance as Lobo.

The Wrecking Crew Synopsis

In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way.

The Wrecking Crew is a perfect example of the mystifying decision-making process Amazon uses to determine which of these original films head to theaters and which do not. How could they not see the opportunity to throw a buddy action-comedy starring two actors who have made big box-office dollars before, during a time when theaters are desperate for content, and people are looking for a reason to go to theaters? This could have opened to $20-30 million easily. It could have bombed, sure. But I doubt there would be much risk for them in trying over the next eight weeks. It’s very frustrating to see this type of film go straight to Prime Video, with all this money poured into it so it would look great on the biggest screen possible, only for people to watch it on their phones. Or on a plane. Ugh.

The Wrecking Crew debuts on Prime Video on January 28.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!