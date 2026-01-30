The Philadelphia 76ers are at home on Thursday night as they host the Sacramento Kings in an interconference matchup.

Philadelphia enters Thursday’s game with a 25-21 record after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with forward Paul George (8)Bill Streicher-Imagn Images (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

In Tuesday’s victory over the Bucks, Paul George led the way for the 76ers as he recorded 32 points, five rebounds and five assists while Joel Embiid added 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists of his own.

Now Philadelphia will try to grab another victory at home on Thursday as they face off against a struggling Kings team.

On the other side, Sacramento enters Thursday’s contest with a 12-36 record after losing on the road to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan (10).Brett Davis-Imagn Images (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Kings in Tuesday’s loss as he ended the game with 34 points and five rebounds while Russell Westbrook recorded 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Thursday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Kings Injury Report, Will Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine Play?

For the Kings, they have three players listed on their injury report for Thursday, including Westbrook.

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18).Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

Sacramento has listed Westbrook as questionable due to right foot soreness and the Kings may elect to sit him with Thursday’s game being the first of a back-to-back.

If Westbrook is sidelined, Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford could all be in line for increase roles.

The Kings have also listed Malik Monk as questionable due to right ankle soreness and he is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest.

Keegan Murray has been ruled out as he remains sidelined while recovering from an ankle sprain that has kept him out since January 6.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8)Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

The good news for the Kings is that Zach LaVine is off their injury report and will return on Thursday after missing the last two games due to back soreness.

76ers Injury Report, Will Joel Embiid, Paul George Play?

On the other side, the 76ers have three players listed on their injury report, including both Embiid and George.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)© Bill Streicher-Imagn Images (© Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia has listed Embiid as probable due to left knee injury management and he is expected to play against the Kings.

The 76ers have also listed George as probable due to left knee injury management and he is also expected to play on Thursday.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8)© Kyle Ross-Imagn Images (© Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

Quentin Grimes has been listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain and he is in danger of missing his second straight game.

Fans can catch Thursday night’s matchup between the Kings and 76ers from Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jan 29, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.