John Cena took to social media to hype today’s Royal Rumble from Riyadh, calling it one of the most important events on the WWE calendar and confirming he’ll be tuned in.

Cena posted on X: “The #RoyalRumble is one of the most exciting, surprising and important events in @WWE!! The Road to Wrestlemania starts now with this historic Rumble you don’t want to miss! I’ll be watching!”

Cena’s Royal Rumble History

Cena is no stranger to Royal Rumble success, having won the match twice in his career. John Cena debuted in the Royal Rumble at the 2003 event, entering at number 18 and lasting nearly 20 minutes before The Undertaker eliminated him, marking a modest start to his storied history in the match.

His early appearances included a short 2004 stint ending in sixth place after Big Show tossed him out, followed by a strong showing in 2005 where he reached the final two, eliminating three opponents including Viscera before a controversial double-elimination with Batista led to his exit in second place.

John Cena’s surprise return to win the 2008 Royal Rumble Match

The pinnacle came in 2008 at Madison Square Garden, where Cena made a shocking injury return as the #30 entrant, eliminating four wrestlers like Triple H in just over eight minutes to claim his first Rumble victory and a WrestleMania title shot.

Cena continued his dominance with a second win in 2013, entering at #19, outlasting the field for 26 minutes, and dumping Ryback last to headline WrestleMania 29 against The Rock.

He notched runner-up finishes in 2010 (eliminated by Edge) and most recently in 2025 during his retirement tour, entering at #23, surviving 30 minutes, and falling to winner Jey Uso in second place after three eliminations.

Across nine appearances, Cena boasts two wins, three runner-up spots, 28 total eliminations, and an average finish of 3.44, cementing his legacy as one of the Rumble’s most consistent performers without ever holding the Iron Man record.?

The veteran wrestler last competed in December, falling to GUNTHER in that outing. Gunther aims to retire AJ Styles in just a matter of hours.