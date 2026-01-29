Kate Hudson Goes Makeup-Free in a Slinky Red Backless Dress

Kate Hudson went makeup-free in a backless slinky red dress. She styled her blonde hair in an easy bun.

Hudson wore the ensemble to celebrate her BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress.

She commemorated the milestone by sharing moments from London over the years.

Didn’t the Jonas brothers once say something about a red dress? The fiery centerpiece makes quite the statement, and Kate Hudson took to her Instagram to remind her 18.8 million followers of its power.

The Almost Famous star shared an adorable video from the moment she learned she was nominated for a BAFTA. Hudson received a nod for Leading Actress for her role in Song Sung Blue. She, fittingly, wore a striking frock for the career milestone.

Kate Hudson learns of her BAFTA nomination.

Kate Hudson / Instagram



Kate Hudson learns of her BAFTA nomination.

Kate Hudson / Instagram



In the flick, Hudson is seen jumping out of her chair, squealing “Oh, my God! Oh, my God” and running out of the room. She’s clad in a rose-colored sweater dress that features a square neckline, completely open back, long sleeves, figure-hugging silhouette, and maxi-length. She paired the piece with her reading glasses, a dainty gold charm necklace, and black flip flops.

Kate Hudson goes makeup-free in a field.

Kate Hudson / Instagram



While Hudson’s dress brought the party, she took a more laidback approach with her beauty. She styled her signature golden-blonde locks in an effortless bun and appeared to go makeup-free, putting her flawless bare skin on display.

“BAFTA! Thank you! I am so honored to be nominated ❤️ England has always been a real home for me and my family so this nomination feels like a love letter back to a place that’s given us so much 💌 See you soon London Town 🇬🇧,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

Kate Hudson kisses her daughter Rani.

Kate Hudson / Instagram



The video was among a carousel of pictures from across the pond. In the cover slide, Hudson once again went makeup-free, though this time she wore her hair down and bundled up in a brown plaid coat while walking through a field. In other slides, she included photos with her kids, including a sweet snap of herself kissing her 7-year-old daughter Rani on the cheek.

Hudson is having quite the awards show run. She received a nod for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Actor Awards, and Best Actress at the Oscars.