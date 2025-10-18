LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings, 117-116, at Crypto.com Arena on October 17th, 2025 and The Sporting Tribune’s Darwin Walker was there to capture the following TST Images:
#28 F Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a jumpshot during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#77 PG Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers passes to a teammate during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#11 C Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a loose rebound during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#77 PG Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a layup during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#12 F Jake LaRavia and #14 C Maxi Kleber of the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to block a shot on defense during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#77 PG Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a made three pointer in the second half during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#36 G Marcus Smart of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the lane for a layup during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#28 F Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers fights for a loose rebound during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#15 G Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the lane for a layup during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
#77 PG Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers attacks the lane during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.