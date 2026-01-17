We have two chances for snow this weekend – one on Saturday and another on Sunday – but it’s all about where you live.
Snow showers arrive around 7 a.m. for the Pa. Suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley and persist into the early afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded from the Poconos and Northampton County to now also include Lehigh and Berks counties.
The advisory is in place from 1 a.m. through 4 p.m. due to accumulating snow which will lead to slick roads.
Expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow for upper Bucks County, northwestern Montgomery County, northern Chester County along with Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
You’ll have a better chance of seeing 3 inches of snow the farther north you go but closer to 1 inch of snow near Downingtown, King of Prussia, Lansdale and Doylestown.
The Interstate 95 corridor will receive less than an inch of snow and much of it will melt during the afternoon thanks to afternoon highs around 40.
A coastal low brings snow showers nearly all day Sunday for central Delaware and much of South Jersey.
Most neighborhoods will receive no more than an inch of snow by Sunday night.
Timeline of the snow
Expected snow totals
