Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United comes against Manchester City. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Roy Keane has raised questions over the credentials of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and his backroom team ahead of Saturday’s derby against Manchester City.

Carrick was announced as United boss until the end of the season after the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. The former United midfielder’s only previous managerial experience was at Middlesborough, where he spent two-and-half years. He led the club to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, and finished eighth and tenth in his two full seasons at Riverside.

Keane raised doubts about United earlier this week — which Carrick responded to on Friday saying he’s not bothered by — and before the Manchester derby the Irishman doubled down on his claims

“You look at Michael Carrick … whatever his remit was at Middlesborough, I’m pretty sure it was to probably get promoted. He didn’t do that. So you can see he failed there, but it doesn’t mean he’s a bad manager,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Obviously that was a difficult job, but to get the opportunity is great for him. But I look at the staff he’s brought in. We sit here every week on about Man United being the best of the best. And at this moment in time, I don’t see that even with the appointment and the staff. But doesn’t mean to say they can’t get results.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and his staff. But of course I’m concerned, but I said that by the previous manager.

“It just seems a bit of a circus act at the moment. But if they start well and get momentum I still think there’s a great chance for the team to get in the Champions League, which has got to be the aim!”