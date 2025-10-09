Hello Little Ones,

 

Supermassive Games & Bandai Namco Entertainment have been working hard to continue improving the game and provide an even better experience for players at launch.

 

A Day 1 Patch is available to download, featuring the following improvements:

  • Improved stability.
  • Improved synchronization between players in multiplayer mode.
  • Enhancements to AI companion behavior & animations
  • Improvements to AI enemy behavior
  • Fixes for vibration and controller bugs
  • Fixes & improvements for graphics & UI issues, including asset streaming and clipping reduction.
  • Audio (SFX and music) fixes and improvements
  • Localization & menu improvements

 

If you are playing a physical copy of the game, or pre-downloaded a digital version of the game, make sure to connect your console to the internet to receive the day 1 patch update when it’s live.

 

We recommend downloading this patch to ensure the best possible experience in the Spiral. 

