LIVE DISCUSSION: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 PM ET

Late night Nets are back for game No. 2 of five on this road trip. They’re up against the Phoenix Suns, who they just faced in Brooklyn. Now over to Phoenix (don’t call ‘em KD). It hasn’t just been a five-game losing streak. The Nets lost by 54 to the Knicks recently and they just put up a dud against the Clippers.
Some level of heart, pride might go a long way. Even for a tanking team.
Otherwise, congratulations to Egor Dëmin on making the Rising Stars Challenge. Nets fans haven’t had too much to celebrate in the mainstream this year, but Egor’s been one of them.
Nets (12-32) @ Suns (27-19)
WHERE: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)
WATCH: YES Network | Gotham Sports App
