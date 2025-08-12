At the Cincinnati Masters 1000, there were 7 Italians, besides Sinner. One of them lost immediately against Alexander Blockx: it was Luca Nardi. The player from Pesaro was brought back as a lucky loser and first defeated Thiago Agustín Tirante and then, unexpectedly, Denis Shapovalov (ranked 29th in the ATP ranking). Nardi thus qualified for the round of 32 in Cincinnati and will face Mensik (17th). Who knows if he will manage to repeat a feat similar to that of 2024 when he beat Djokovic at Indian Wells.

Who is Luca Nardi

Luca Nardi was born in Pesaro on August 6, 2003, and has just turned 22. He started playing tennis at his local club, the Tennis Club Baratoff. Son of Raffaella and Dario, a Neapolitan notary, he has two siblings: Niccolò and Giulia. He is currently ranked 98th, but even if he loses now, he would climb about ten positions.

Luca Nardi: the career

Luca Nardi made his professional debut in 2018 at the Italy F15 tournament in Sassuolo and reached the quarterfinals, becoming the youngest Italian tennis player to enter the ATP Ranking. “I didn’t expect it,” he said in 2018 to Corriere Adriatico, “but when I saw I could compete, I started to believe in myself match after match.” In 2022 he entered the top 150 and achieved his first ATP victory. In 2024 he beat Djokovic at Indian Wells as a lucky loser. He met Sinner this year in the first round of Wimbledon.

Luca Nardi: characteristics and curiosities

Luca Nardi is well-prepared in tennis fundamentals. Standing at 1.85 meters tall and slender, he is quick and powerful in his movements. He plays well from the baseline but also loves to surprise his opponent. His mentality is that of someone who never gives up. He has been a fan of Napoli since childhood, encouraged by his father, and also follows other sports like basketball: he is a big fan of LeBron James.