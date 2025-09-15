Only 53 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot in the former Portuguese colony, despite shuttles carrying casino workers to vote at the urging of local government leader Sam Hou-fai. In July, 12 candidates were barred, and a former lawmaker arrested on “national security” grounds under legislation imposed by Beijing. Even among those who did vote, many returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper.

Macau (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Elections for the Legislative Assembly of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR), the formal name of the former Portuguese colony that returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1999, were held yesterday.

This was the first election since the introduction of new rules that, like in Hong Kong, limited the number of lawmakers elected directly by voters and restricted participation to “patriots only”, i.e. candidates loyal to Beijing.

Out of the 33-member body, 14 are directly elected, 12 are picked indirectly by functional constituencies, and seven are appointed by Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai within 15 days.

In July, Macau authorities excluded 12 candidates for violating the territory’s constitution or failing to “swear allegiance” to the Macau SAR.

That same month, a former lawmaker, Au Kam-san, was arrested for “collusion with foreign forces,” becoming the first Macau politician to face charges under the national security law.

The local administration claims that more than 175,000 residents voted, the highest since Macau returned to Chinese control in 1999.

In fact, this number should be read with caution given Macau’s strong population growth in recent years; while fewer than 430,000 people lived in Portugal’s former colony in 1999, today they number nearly 700,000.

With a turnout of at 53 per cent of the more than 328,000 registered voters, this is the third lowest on record since the handover, this despite Sam Hou-fai’s drive to get voters to the polls.

On election day, the authorities provided free train and bus services. Eyewitnesses also reported shuttles from casinos to bring workers from the most thriving local industry to polling stations.

Yet, many of those who could not avoid voting expressed their uneasiness with a democracy tamed by Beijing in other ways. More than 13,000 ballot papers, approximately 7.5 per cent of the total, were blank or spoilt.