Backed by their excellent run at Seshego Stadium, Magesi coach John Maduka says they will make it difficult for Mamelodi Sundowns not to come away with any point when they meet in the Betway Premiership match this evening (7.30pm).

Since moving to Seshego Stadium, outside Polokwane, in the middle of last season, Magesi have only lost once against Chippa United. Since then, they have won six of the 10 matches they played there with one defeat and three draws, including their recent stalemate against Stellenbosch.

And they want to continue with that good run at home against Sundowns and register their first win of the season.

“We are looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the country or on the continent. So, it’s always exciting when we meet a team like Sundowns. Everyone wants to play against them,” Maduka said.

“This is the opportunity for the players to show what they are capable of. We know it is going to be a difficult game against Sundowns. Playing at home, we have to be ready; we have to dig deep to be able to compete. That’s exactly what we have been doing and the boys are looking very good.”

Maduka also revealed that their plan was to approach the game with the mentality of winning and not sitting back and trying to play for a draw.

“As a team, we always want to win the game, so this one doesn’t make any difference. We are playing at home and we want to win the match,” he said.

“Every game that we are playing, we want to win it. We hope this one goes according to our plan. We want it, I know Sundowns want it as well.

“It’s going to be difficult and very tough, but we have a belief that with the boys the way they have been working, we give ourselves a chance to compete.”

Dikwena tša Meetse have drawn their two matches against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch, while Sundowns recovered from their slow start after drawing with Chippa, and they beat AmaZulu in their last league match.

Meanwhile, Sundowns striker Arthur Sales said they are satisfied with the start they made after a draw and a win in their first two matches.

“We need to do better in the second match against AmaZulu. We did well and got a proper win,” Sales said.

“I think now we have to continue against Magesi. I’m very happy with the start, you know it is difficult when you have a short preseason.”

Magesi’s impressive run at Seshego

February 5: Lost 1-4 to Chippa United

February 8: Won 2-0 against Cape Town City

March 1: Won 1-0 against SuperSport United

March 11: Won 1-0 against Richards Bay

March 15: Won 1-0 against Golden Arrows

March 29: Won 1-0 against Stellenbosch

April 20: Won 2-1 against TS Galaxy

May 3: Drew 1-1 with Sekhukhune United

May 24:Drew 1-1 with Marumo Gallants

August 13: Drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch.