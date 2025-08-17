Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Right, the players are out at both Stamford Bridge and the City Ground, the latter has seen a couple of new signings paraded in front of the fans (see below). And that also means our matchday live buildup bonanza comes to a close. Please enjoy our live coverage throughout the day elsewhere on the website. Thanks for joining us and for all your comments/interaction. Football! Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee are unveiled by Nottingham Forest before kickoff.

Full time. The answer is no, as it finishes 1-1. That means, somewhat unexpectedly, the only teams with a two-from-two record in the Championship are Stoke, Middlesbrough and West Brom. Share

It’s still Ipswich 1-1 Southampton as we drift into added time at Portman Road. Can either team find a late winner, or are Kieran McKenna’s side headed for a second successive draw to begin their Championship return? Share

A useless stat for you: Josh Acheampong, 19, is the youngest starter for Chelsea in their opening game of the season since Glen Johnson back in 2003. Credit to Opta for that one. And he only costs 4.0 in FPL. Shame I didn’t get him in. Share

Yoane Wissa is notable by his absence from the Brentford side today, amid speculation linking him with a move away from the Bees. Keith Andrews had forewarned that Wissa wouldn’t be involved at Nottingham Forest, saying of the striker: “I am very understanding of his situation”. Newcastle remain the frontrunners for his signature, Isak-depending. It will be interesting to see how the inexperienced Igor Thiago fares leading the line for Brentford, with new signing from Feyenoord Antoni Milambo in the No 10 role. A lot of unknowns there. Share

Enzo Maresca has explained his decision to pick João Pedro over Liam Delap up front for Chelsea’s season opener against Crystal Palace. The two strikers both arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer, from Brighton and Ipswich respectively, with Pedro preferred today after starring in the Club World Cup. The Blues boss told Sky Sports: “It was difficult but it’s a nice choice, as they’re both very good. It’s just the first game of the season. We have so many games that they’re both going to help the team. “The way we try to attack, we try to spread the attacking phase, the idea is that all of them – the wingers, the No 9 – they can join in and score goals.” Share

It’s being reported that Rasmus Højlund will be absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad for today’s game against Arsenal with his future at the club increasingly under threat. Højlund is apparently keen to stay and fight for his United place but, after the signing of Benjamin Sesko, the big Dane is seemingly surplus to requirement. Serie A clubs are circling for a deal, possibly on loan. The official United v Arsenal team news doesn’t come through until 3.15pm (BST), if you were wondering. Rasmus Højlund could be set for a Manchester United exit this summer. Photograph: Conor Molloy/ProSports/Shutterstock Share

Ipswich 1-1 Southampton: Sammie Szmodics has rattled the woodwork early in the second half for the Tractor Boys in this engrossing battle of the recently relegated. It’s pretty frenetic stuff at Portman Road, but then you’d expect a clash between a Kieran McKenna side and a Will Still team to be pretty damn watchable. Regardless of the result, both should be in the mix for the automatic promotion spots. Share

Thanks John. Well it seems to me that Nottingham Forest’s side looks fairly settled and similar to what served them so well last season – the same cannot be said of Brentford. Crystal Palace are clinging on to their prized assets (but for how long?) while new-look Chelsea are once again, new-look. Share

Nottingham Forest v Brentford teams Nottm Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood. Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Igor Jesus, Jota Silva, Yates, Jair, Boly, Abbott. Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry, Jensen, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Milambo, Carvalho, Thiago. Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henderson, Schade, Onyeka, Ajer, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Arthur. Share

Chelsea v Crystal Palace teams – Eze starts Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Palmer, Bynoe-Gittens, Joao Pedro. Subs: Jorgensen, Delap, Essugo, Santos, Hato, Gusto, Wesley Fofana, George, Estevao. Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta. Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Clyne, Esse, Edouard, Sosa, Rak-Sakyi, Devenny, Cardines. Share

It’s half-time at Portman Road, where Jay Robinson has scored his first ever senior goal. Share

West Ham’s heavy defeat to Sunderland was followed by Karren Brady, the vice-chair, appearing on Talksport. On Lucas Paqueta: “I think he wants to stay and we definitely want him to stay so the thing is he will be staying. “It’s been a really tough time for Lucas. It’s such a serious allegation and it was really hanging over him, and the FA were going for a worldwide life ban. So it came as a real relief.” On Graham Potter: “He is a great man manager of players, and builds a special relationship with players and they understand where they are coming from and has a modern mindset. All of those things mean it does take time to put a team together and get the team playing the way he wants. “West Ham is not a club that panics about its managers, we tend to stick with them, support them and see it through. I really hope he does well, he’s a pleasure to work with, he’s incredibly professional and I know the players respect him, the relationship with the players is good. He will be sitting down with them today to have a long hard think about what went wrong yesterday and expecting a reaction and to put it right. Share

Jay Robinson, a young man they probably shouldn’t call the next Tyler Dibbling, has equalised for Saints. It’s 1-1 at Portman Road, Share

It’s live football all day and all of the night, and Ipswich are leading Southampton 1-0, with an goal from own-goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Ipswich scored that through a quick transition. Share

Rob Cookson asks: “Why do you think Amorim is so determined to stick with this formation, when he clearly doesn’t have the players who can successfully deploy it? Is there something obvious which we’re all missing, or is it a case of stubborn inflexibility on the manager’s part?” JJ: “Yeah, I have no clue why he doesn’t have a tweak/diff formation in the locker for the ODD game at least. I’ve asked Amorim this and his answer, in essence, has been he DOES tweak shape within games. Hmm… Put it this way: how can a supposed elite coach of a GIANT club not have tactical flexibility? Seems an instant disqualification from the job. Maybe today, at 4.30pm, we will see a magical 9-0 shape and be WOWED as United wallop Arsenal 6-0…” Share Updated at 12.19 BST

Conor Dormer asks: “It’s likely, foreseeable even, that Arsenal finish the season second, lose in the knockout stage of the Champions League and the later stages of domestic cups, although they could conceivably win a domestic cup. Is that a bad thing? Not to come over all Nick Hornby but I can live with it. It’s a fantastic team and an excellent, organised manager. Arsenal may win something, I hope they do, but another season competing but falling short to a better team wouldn’t be the end of the world.” JJ: “Hi Conor, you are the fan of Arsenal so obviously it’s your right to feel how you would about this: my take is second is NEVER what Arsenal (or any club really) can accept because the logic of this means, basically, Arsenal will NEVER win the title. Second for a 4th consecutive season nothing else means, again, only for me, Mikel Arteta should be removed.” Share

Steven Grundy asks: “Are United now prioritising data-driven recruitment in the same way as clubs like Brighton or is it still mainly manager-led?” JJ: Hi Steven, hope all well – think its a melding of both – Amorim has to agree to any data-driven potential recruit(s) and the data has to concur, ballpark-rage, with any he identifies. Jason Wilcox, as the director of football, also has to sign a player off. So this is, broadly, how it works. Share

Michael Scanella asks: “Where do you think Utd need to strengthen more;

In goal or centre midfield. Personally I think Utd just about have enough players to cope in centre midfield throughout the season. In goal Onana is not reliable and there is mistake in him that’s costs 9 points a season. And if Utd did buy a keeper, who are they looking at?” JJ: “Hi Michael – for me, if an either/or between a GK and No 6, has to be GK, as Amorim could use Lisandro Martinez as Manuel Ugarte’s backup. United have looked at Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, a 23-year-old Belgian (yet to play for Belgium), so he’s an option, maybe…” Share

FrustratedCentreHalf, below the line, asks: “Is there any movement on the GK front? I can’t believe we’re going into another season with Onana as our first choice after what he’s offered in the last two. I’ve seen some chat about Vitek being earmarked for the spot but obviously they need him to develop first. Does Jamie think they’ll just make do and mend with what we’ve got as the money can be better spent elsewhere?” JJ: “They all see – Amorim/his coaches/Wilcox – what everyone else sees too: that Onana is error-prone and costs points/results. So a new GK is a priority but not THE priority which is a No 6 so can the budget (which seems to grow larger every day (!)) sign both? I asked Amorim point-blank about Onana’s future last season in April and he, in his breezy manner, shrugged this off: “You choose the questions, I choose the answer,” he told me. If no new. GK is signed by 1 September this is POOR from Amorim/Utd.” Share Updated at 11.47 BST

Rob Hisnay asks: “How long does Ruben Amorim have at United? After last season’s horrible campaign, topped off by him losing to Ange/Spurs 3 times, the first 10 games of this season are brutal. If they lose most of them, as I expect them to, what does Ratcliffe and co. do next?” JJ: “This is THE question, sir. In a nutshell, if Utd lose most of their opening 10 Premier League games, as you ask, then Ratcliffe will be close to pulling the trigger on Amorim. The WHY is simple: because in this scenario a £200m-plus summer investment in the squad on 3 players that are Amorim signed-off signings (he and Jason Wilcox, the director of football, have to agree on all acquisitions) – Mbeumo/Sesko/Cunha – will have failed under him and if a No 6 is signed between now and 1 September the run of form will be even more miserable.” Share Updated at 12.31 BST

First question comes from garythenotrashcougar Q: “Given that United have done next to nothing to address myriad other issues in the rest of the team behind the new front three; what does Jamie think is the realistic ceiling for this side, and how fair is it to expect the new front three to do all the heavy lifting to cover for all the deficiencies elsewhere?” JJ: “We will know a little more at the end of today’s game but I would not be surprised if this is another torrid season for Manchester United – “deficiencies” is an apt characterisation of the gaping hole in Ruben Amorim’s midfield, the unreliability of his goalkeeper – André Onana – and of the head coach’s 3-4-3 which is yet to flame. I took my son to the Fiorentina friendly (he’s a fan), their last warm-up, and Utd were tepid I’m being polite) and Bryan Mbeumo looked miles off it. Matheus Cunha, though: decent. “If Amorim signs a No 6 – Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand, maybe – this glass near all-empty picture I paint may change but I think top 10 is the height of ambitions, and if this does seem where his team heading by mid/late autumn then Amorim is heading only one way: for the exit. “And, no: unrealistic for the Mbeumo/Benjamin Sesko/Cunhu front three to save the team.” Share Updated at 12.31 BST

Kicking off at midday, we have Ipswich v Southampton: Ipswich: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (C), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Kipre, Cajuste, Humphreys, Young, Ayinde, Ogbene, Chaplin. Southampton: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Quarshie, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Welington, Fernandes, Robinson, Armstrong. Subs: McCarthy, Wood-Gordon, Edwards, Manning, Sugawara, Matsuki, Dibling, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Fernandes and Dibbling, the Saints transfer targets, are in the starting lineup and on the bench respectively. Leif Davis, another played linked with a move, starts for Ipswich. Share

Jeremy Boyce gets in touch: “Very much looking forward to the first Super Sunday, although I won’t be joining the congregation for the Man U – Arse part of the service, I’ll be busy playing darts with my mate Simon (an Arse fan), we play the darts version of cricket and I’m the current holder of our Ashes, hopefully still the case after close of play this evening. As it goes I’m just back from a great bike ride around the lovely but hot country roads here in the Piedmont Cevenole.” “The main interest for me is the lunchtime Championship match. I fear for the Tractors this time round. Under McKenna they came up from the depths way too fast and got a nasty dose of the Bends. They desperately need the oxygen of some early points on the board, but with their most effective players having left and confidence low after relegation, an underwhelming opener at Birmingham and a surprise Carabao defeat the pressure is already on for McKenna to magic up some performances.” Share

Eze transfer update Jacob Steinberg The word yesterday was that Eberechi Eze would not feature for Crystal Palace in their game against Chelsea this afternoon. That no longer appears to be the case. Tottenham remain in talks over a deal for the Palace playmaker but with no agreement in place Eze is expected to be available for selection at Stamford Bridge. Share Updated at 11.11 BST

Peter Robinson is a brilliant snapper of football, and he has an exhibition running at OOf Gallery for contemporary art focused on football located in Warmington House at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London N17. Here’s a selection of what you might be able to see. Share

A note of sadness from that Brighton game, where a 72-year-old died in the East Stand, emergency staff unable to revive him. A quote from club CEO Paul Barber: “Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said: “This was an incredibly sad end to the match this afternoon, and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who lost his life. “While the gentleman concerned is foremost in our minds, we are also aware that it was an emotional and distressing situation for staff and supporters in the direct vicinity. Over the coming days we will ensure those affected are properly supported.” The match was not stopped, for these reasons, according to the BBC: “Sussex Police and the Premier League felt that may have impacted on resuscitation attempts and created possible further complications had the patient responded and required rapid transportation to hospital.” Share

Transfer speculation on Sunday includes David de Gea returning to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho to Roma and Everton giving up on Tyler Dibbling. The major news is Eberechi Eze to Tottenham, and whether he plays for Crystal Palace today. He has travelled with the squad to Chelsea. Share Updated at 10.33 BST

Having been at the Brighton-Fulham game, these were the words of Fabian Hurzeler on Carlos Baleba, who had a good game, and any move for Manchester United looks to be nixed. We are very pleased that he is a Brighton player and that’s why he stays with us because he knows that he still has a lot of potential. Together, we want to go with him and make with him the next step and give him the help he needs to improve as a player. And then I’m sure he will get more and more important for us during the season. Share

Transfer news via PA Media: “Omari Hutchinson has signed a five-year deal with Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo secured his fifth and sixth signings of the summer transfer window on Saturday after both Hutchinson and James McAtee committed to long-term contracts at the City Ground. The 21-year-old said: “It’s been a long and difficult few weeks. I’m really excited to be here and just can’t wait to get started. “I know a lot of players here. They told me how good it is and how well I’ll progress as a player. It’s just the perfect place to be. I was just doing pre-season with my brother. I get a message from him (Anderson) and he’s telling me to come and I said, ‘Listen, I’ll try my best’, but yeah, he convinced me to come.” Share

Paul MacInnes grabs the remote and reviews the all-new – well, sort of – Match of the Day. Share

Today in the Championship, a 12pm kick-off sees Ipswich take on Southampton, two relegated clubs trying to bounce back, and at 3pm it’s Hull v Oxford, the Steve McClaren derby. Share

The Championship had a lively Saturday. Another defeat for Wrexham? Good streaming content? Share

Jonathan Wilson is writing from Old Trafford today but here’s his Sunday column on Jack Grealish, loaned to Everton, who we will see on Monday against Leeds. Looked at coldly, Grealish’s career has mapped an almost perfect arc. A kid shows talent, joins his local club, prospers, leaves them for a giant, wins trophies, has one outstanding season, and then, as he approaches 30, he drops down again joining another of England’s slumbering giants. How else should a career look? You would probably want that third phase to start two or three years later but that aside, this is pretty much the model. Had he stayed at Villa, there would have been corners of the internet mocking him for his lack of ambition and lack of medals, as happened with Harry Kane before he left Tottenham for Bayern. Share

Reaction from Friday, from Jonathan Wilson. And news, to follow up that racist incident in the first half as Liverpool beat Bournemouth. Share

Late goal woes for Brighton once more – and me, actually, as our reporter at the game. Fulham showed spirit, Carlos Baleba was very good, but he’s not going anywhere. We think. Rodrigo Muniz may be a different story. Share

Pretty poor fare at Villa Park. Newcastle need a good striker… Share

Thomas Frank is off to an impressive start as Tottenham manager. Scott Parker’s famed defence struggled to go up a division. Share

Sunderland were excellent, West Ham were woeful. Was this a relegation six-pointer? Share

Manchester City looked highly impressive on Saturday but Pep isn’t happy. Share

So, what are you doing on this first Super Sunday? Travel plans? Off to the Bridge, to the City Ground, to OT? Riding the road to hell? Watching on an iPad as you cruise down the Limpopo river? Braving Avanti? Do let us know. Share