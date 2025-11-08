FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew
Saturday, November 8 – 6 p.m. ET
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
Round One Game
FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew on Saturday, November 8 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET for Round One Game 3 for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by altafiber for what to know ahead of Saturday night’s match at TQL Stadium.
Gates to TQL Stadium open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
FC Cincinnati have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth year in a row! FCC finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Saturday’s match is a must-win for FC Cincinnati as the Round One series between FCC and Columbus Crew is tied 1-1. The winner of Saturday’s Round One Game 3 match will advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals and will face the winner of the Round One series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.
For more information, visit the Playoffs page here: FCCincinnati.com/playoffs
Fans attending the match can participate in our stadium-wide Orange Out by wearing any FCC orange merchandise. Fans can also purchase orange merchandise at the TQL Stadium Team Store on matchday to participate.
Illuminate TQL Stadium during our exclusive Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs synchronized light show on matchday. Make sure you download the FC Cincinnati App and follow the directions. For instructions on how to participate, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Light-Show
Pick up an orange rally towel on your way into TQL Stadium!
TQL Stadium will follow MLS Cup Playoffs requirements for Saturday’s match:
- All drinks (including 20 oz. unopened water bottles permitted to be brought in) to be poured into a cup.
- Concession hawkers to only be available on the concourse.
MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES
With preparations underway for construction for the highly anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Avenue.
For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.
Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.
Join us before the match from 2:30–5 p.m. at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 5 p.m. as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!
The prematch party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.
- Take the playoffs energy home with a commemorative photo.
- Enjoy live music from Water Balloon Band
- Fuel up before the match with food from SEA Cuisine and Jenn’s Hot Tamales
- FC Cincinnati inflatables
- Games and activities, including a coloring table and a striker challenge
- Airbrush and balloon art
- FC Cincinnati marketing table
Around 5 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums, and chants.
INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM
Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza off Central Parkway provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.
Inside TQL Stadium, fans will want to be in their seats early for special prematch presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.
The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.
Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium’s updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:
- Parking Options – Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.
- Bag Policy – TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.
- NFC Ticketing – In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.
- In-Stadium Wi-Fi – Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy of the club’s official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.
FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE
Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.
Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.
TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE
For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.
New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary’s Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.
The complete list of new stadium food and beverage offerings for the 2025 season, and new merchandise options for the club’s 10th anniversary, can be found HERE.