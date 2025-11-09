Live from Cleveland: It’s ‘Saturday Night’ at the Rock Hall “SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of Music,” a new exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum looks at the NBC show’s influence on music.

“Saturday Night Live” is set to air its fifth episode of Season 51 this weekend, with a Cincinnati native and first-time host set to appear on the iconic late-night comedy show.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is slated to emcee the show. The Cincinnati native, who spent most of her childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, joins the likes of Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, Sabrina Carpenter, and Miles Teller in hosting SNL during Season 51.

Here’s what to know about the Saturday, Nov. 8, show, including how to watch it and who the musical guest is this weekend.

Who’s hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Nov. 8?

Nikki Glaser is making her SNL debut after shining on “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” and earning an Emmy nomination for her special “Someday You’ll Die.” She also made history, becoming the first woman ever to host the Golden Globes solo in 2025.

Who is Nikki Glaser?

The 41-year-old comedian was born in Cincinnati, but she spent most of her childhood in St. Louis, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19 (WXIX-TV). She started performing stand-up comedy at age 18 and wrote her first jokes in college at the University of Colorado Boulder. She later transferred to the University of Kansas, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Glaser rose to fame after appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Last Comic Standing.” Her first stand-up comedy special, “Perfect,” aired on Comedy Central in 2016 and her second special, titled “Bangin’,” premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Who is the ‘Saturday Night Live’ musical guest on Nov. 9?

Along with Glaser, singer Sombr will also make his “SNL” debut on Nov. 8.

Born Shane Michael Boose, the 20-year-old came onto the music scene with the release of the single “Nothing Left to Say” in 2021, followed by the 2023 EP “In Another Life.”

Sombr’s burgeoning pop career gained traction in 2025 when his songs “Back to Friends” and “Undressed,” taken from his debut album “I Barely Know Her,” went viral on TikTok. “Undressed” peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Back to Friends” topped Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart the week of Oct. 18, dethroning the six-week reign “Undressed” had been holding.

In a sign of his rising-star status, Sombr was tapped to perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September, where he also won the award for best alternative video for “Back to Friends.”

How to watch, stream ‘Saturday Night Live’

All episodes of SNL premiere Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Those wanting to stream the show live can do so with a Peacock premium subscription. New episodes are available the next day with a basic Peacock subscription.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers, or anyone with a streaming service that offers live TV, can also stream the show live. The show will be available to stream with a regular Hulu subscription on Sunday, the day after a new episode airs.

Who is in the Season 51 ‘SNL’ cast?

Season 51 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Ashley Padilla

Jane Wickline

New cast members include:

Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

SNL Season 51 schedule

“SNL” returned to late-night TV Oct. 4, with three straight weeks of episodes per NBC’s website. Here are the slated hosts and musical guests for the remainder of November.

Nov. 8: Nikki Glaser/sombr

Nikki Glaser/sombr Nov. 15: Glen Powell/Olivia Dean

USA TODAY reporter Natalie Neysa Alund contributed to this report.