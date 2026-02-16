In a match slated for Monday, Jan Choinski (No. 124 in rankings) will meet Jakub Mensik (No. 16) in the Round of 32 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.
Mensik is favored (-625) in this match compared to the underdog Choinski (+400).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 6:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Jakub Mensik vs. Jan Choinski matchup info
- Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, February 16
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Mensik vs. Choinski Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Mensik has an 86.2% to win.
Mensik vs. Choinski Betting Odds
- Mensik’s odds to win match: -625
- Choinski’s odds to win match: +400
- Mensik’s odds to win tournament: +2800
- Choinski’s odds to win tournament: +10000
Mensik vs. Choinski matchup performance & stats
- Mensik has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 21-9.
- Mensik has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year, and 80.8% of his service games.
- Including hard courts only, Mensik has converted 44.5% of his break-point chances (77 of 173) over the past 12 months.
- Choinski is 2-4 in four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- On hard surfaces, Choinski has a 70.3% winning percentage in service games and a 20.6% winning percentage in return games.
- On hard courts Choinski ranks 203rd in break point winning percentage (36.7%) after going 11-for-30.
- In the Qualification Round 1 of his previous tournament (the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament) on February 7, Choinski was beaten by No. 189-ranked Hugo Grenier 5-7, 2-6.