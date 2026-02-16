Gea vs. Tomas Machac Prediction, Odds to Win Open Sud de France


In a match slated for Monday, Jan Choinski (No. 124 in rankings) will meet Jakub Mensik (No. 16) in the Round of 32 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Mensik is favored (-625) in this match compared to the underdog Choinski (+400).

Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 6:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

Jakub Mensik vs. Jan Choinski matchup info

  • Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, February 16
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mensik vs. Choinski Prediction

Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Mensik has an 86.2% to win.

Mensik vs. Choinski Betting Odds

  • Mensik’s odds to win match: -625
  • Choinski’s odds to win match: +400
  • Mensik’s odds to win tournament: +2800
  • Choinski’s odds to win tournament: +10000

Mensik vs. Choinski matchup performance & stats

  • Mensik has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 21-9.
  • Mensik has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year, and 80.8% of his service games.
  • Including hard courts only, Mensik has converted 44.5% of his break-point chances (77 of 173) over the past 12 months.
  • Choinski is 2-4 in four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
  • On hard surfaces, Choinski has a 70.3% winning percentage in service games and a 20.6% winning percentage in return games.
  • On hard courts Choinski ranks 203rd in break point winning percentage (36.7%) after going 11-for-30.
  • In the Qualification Round 1 of his previous tournament (the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament) on February 7, Choinski was beaten by No. 189-ranked Hugo Grenier 5-7, 2-6.



