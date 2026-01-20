Meta (META)’s Shares Are Down Because It’s A Lone Wolf, Says Jim Cramer

We recently published 9 Stocks Jim Cramer Talked About. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is one of the stocks on Jim Cramer talked about.
Social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s shares are flat over the past year. Most of the stock’s troubles have come since October, after the firm’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report. While Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) beat analyst revenue and EPS estimates, it also decided to raise 2025 capital expenditure guidance to $70 billion to $72 billion from an earlier $66 billion to $72 billion. Cramer defended the firm after the earnings, as he opined that the spending is necessary to protect its social media moat from OpenAI. In January, Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $810 share price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). BofA’s action came after the technology company announced that it had entered into agreements with nuclear power companies Oklo, Vistra, and TerraPower. Cramer discussed Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s share price performance and insisted that the stock should be up:
“Their stock is very down very big, because they’re really a lone wolf when it comes to spending.
