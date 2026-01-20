A year later, Xbox RPG Avowed is finally coming to PlayStation 5

Former Xbox exclusive role-playing game Avowed is coming to PlayStation 5, and it’ll be released on the game’s first anniversary: 17th February 2026 (note: the original PC and Xbox Series S/X release happened on 18th February 2025 but it’s only a day’s difference).
The benefit of a year-long wait for Avowed on PS5 means there’s been a year’s worth of game improvements. Among them are expanded/reworked abilities for the Ranger and Fighter skill trees, a New Game Plus mode, a Photo Mode, and the option of playing as a species other than human. You’ll be able to play as the big, scaly Amauan, the small furry Orlan, and the broad-shouldered Dwarves. I wish I’d had this choice when I played.
There’ve also been a host of incidental improvements made to the game since its launch, too, such as squashing bugs, tinkering with items and gear, and so on. These improvements will all be available on other existing platforms, of course, but as they say: you can only make a first impression once.
Nevertheless, Avowed made a very good impression on me. It has a slightly dated feel to it, but look past that and there’s an adventure here with playful mechanics and a delightfully earnest approach to fantasy – one packed with colour and wide-eyed wonder.